When audiences of the police procedural drama series, Chicago PD , returned for its twelfth season, the show introduced a new patrol officer, Kiana Cook, played by Toya Turner . In Season 12, Episode 2, Cook was hazed in when the officer was caught in the middle of a shootout alongside Ruzek during the manhunt for Martel's killer. In this Wednesday's episode of the procedural titled "Water and Honey," audiences will get to see more of Turner's character even as she bonds with members of Intelligence.

The episode, which showrunner Gwen Sigan described to TV Line as "a fun episode" and being "a different one for us," will bring Cook closer to the members of Intelligence even more. While the season's second episode brought Cook and the Unit together almost by fate, Wednesday's episode will see Cook approach Intelligence herself. "She actually brings us the case. Officer Cook comes to the Intelligence unit and comes upstairs and, basically, is looking for help," Sigan explains. While Cook was able to handle herself well under pressure alongside co-star Patrick John Flueger's Ruzek , the pair weren't afforded a chance to get to know each other. "When she was with Ruzek, it was so adrenalized, and they were sort of just thrown together and had no chance to get to know each other. It was get to know each other as police officers and run with it through the whole episode,” Sigan notes.

Cook Will Fit In Seamlessly With The Team

Lori Allen/NBC

When this week's episode, Water and Honey, premieres, that would not be the case, as "she's coming in, asking for help, which already makes it a little different," Sigan continues, adding that it's also "a quieter, more intimate episode. It definitely has a different feeling to it, and so, there's a little more time to get to know each other, and we see her get to know a lot about Torres." With Chicago PD there could be a lot of shooting and running as Cook experienced in the premiere episode. However, the police procedural also has the ability to delve into the psychological and this episode points towards that.

The Intelligence Unit, headed by Jason Beghe's Sergeant Hank Voight is a closely knit unit with long-running ties and deep-seated loyalty.

The relationship between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek is a testament to that. Atwater's (LaRoyce Hawkins) loyalty to the pair amidst their sometimes turbulent relationship cycle is equally commendable. Showrunner Sigan teases that Turner's Cook will be bringing that close-knit nature to her performance in the upcoming episode: “[Cook and Torres] definitely have this easy kinship. I think it was very clear to the actors, right off the bat, that they had chemistry together. You could feel their friendship, and you could feel the understanding, and it comes across on screen. They definitely have this organic, nice sort of, 'I see you, you see me, and we're in this thing together.'”

"Water and Honey" airs on NBC on Wednesday, October 23 at 10 pm. Stream past episodes of Chicago PD on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK