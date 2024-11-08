Chicago P.D.’s Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner), a former tactical officer demoted to patrol, has gotten her first ever undercover assignment, and she couldn't have been more thrilled. As the “Water and Honey” episode revealed, Cook got demoted because of Montgomery, and she opened up about parts of the situation to Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar). Now with the upcoming episode teased as “Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment,” viewers will get to see how the CPD officer feels about the new task, which Turner explains to TV Insider.

According to the TV star, her character is “having the time of her life” as an undercover agent as she experiences new things that excite her. In more detail, Turner said:

“I do think there are some things that she’s doing that are new and very, very hands-on and very personal, but she’s not afraid to jump in. She also feels very, very supported and uplifted in the unit to be able to do those things and to be able to trust herself again, especially after coming from the situation with Montgomery. So yeah, I think she’s rebuilding her confidence, which is really nice.”

Cook Wants to Prove Herself With the Undercover Assignment

Lori Allen/NBC

With the new undercover assignment in Chicago P.D., Cook believes this is her chance to prove herself, so who can blame her for wanting to go all out? Elaborating on the character’s enthusiasm, Turner shares:

“She even puts on a little accent. She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to really get into this role and give my all.' There’s going to be a lightness to her almost because she is getting a chance to do something new and fresh and exciting and being able to prove herself. But they’re not saying, ‘You have to prove yourself.’ They’re like, ‘No, we just want you to do your thing.’ So I think that’s very nice.”

However, as awesome as it sounds, Cook has to keep her wits about her and remind herself “not to be a cop” who is suspicious of everything. Instead, as Turner adds, she has to “play it cool and not be very assertive, be chill, be laid back.”

Chicago P.D. Season 12 airs on Wednesdays on NBC.