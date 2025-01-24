Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10 was heavy on emotional arcs for Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek as he worked a case involving the murders of the innocent. Meanwhile, his father visited and revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and the disease had progressed. Despite Bob's (Jack Coleman) desire to go to a facility capable of taking care of the needs of a patient like him, Ruzek asked him to move in and said he would take care of him. However, "I don’t think he has any concept of what he’s taking on," John Flueger told TV Insider of what's on the horizon for his character regarding this arc. Things will get tough, and Ruzek will be forced to confront this decision, which he hasn't thought much of. The actor teased what the reality might be like in future episodes, saying:

"I mean, as you adjust and as the reality sinks in, things get harder and harder, it becomes less of a heroic idea and more of a reality, an everyday reality, which you can be as big of a hero in your mind as you want, but when it comes to every day, when it comes to instituting what you need to do over and over and over again, that’s where it gets tough."

'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Has a Lot Coming Up for Ruzek.

His dad's illness is one of the arcs that hit close to home. In the upcoming crossover event, Adam is stuck underground with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and per the promo, their lives are in great danger. Meanwhile, Zoe's (Annabelle Toomy) case was not resolved, and even as he moves on to other cases, Adam will be thinking about it. "We’re consistently working. Just like any other unit in the true Chicago PD, we’ve got multiple cases open at any time. . . . . This is very much playing in the background at all times, along with other cases that you may never even hear about on camera," the actor said.

John Flueger revealed that Bob's story will be ongoing for the rest of the season. "We’re not starting a storyline and then making you wait for it. You’ll be seeing this for the rest of the season," he said. The rest of the episodes explore the relationship between Adam and his father, which has had ups and downs but is very important. He decided to have his dad move in from an emotional place, which might initiate conflict between him and his fiancée, Kim.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 and see how Adam's story plays out this season. You can also stream past episodes on Peacock.