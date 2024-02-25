Chicago P.D. has been airing on NBC since November 2014. Its ensemble cast has been providing fans with drama, lighthearted comedy, and downright emotion for over a decade. From gang shootings to kidnappings and everything in between, the Chicago Police Department's specialist Intelligence Unit has been at the forefront of it all, never afraid to charge straight into danger if it means protecting someone.

The show's tenth season culminated in May 2023, and was set to return the following September; but after the SAG-AFTRA strikes halted filming across the industry, production was put on hold. The series, along with its sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, returned on January 17th after the end of the strikes marked a welcome back for Wednesday's most-watched dramas, leaving many fans excited about seeing their favorite police procedural return. Chicago P.D. has had many incredible episodes during its run, and there will undoubtedly be more to come in the eleventh season, but these ten are some of the best so far.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Tracy Spiridakos , Marina Squerciati , Patrick Flueger , Amy Morton Main Genre Action Seasons 10

10 "A Shot Heard Around the World" - Season 4, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Image via NBC

The season four episode, "A Shot Heard Around The World," saw the Chicago Police Department under fire when a military-trained sniper began taking shots at them while on patrol. It took all but two minutes for chaos to ensue after fan favorites Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Erin Lindsey (Sophia Bush) were having breakfast with her mom, just as a panicked call for backup came over the radio.

The episode explores the tremendous efforts taken to catch the person responsible for murdering a cop just two months out of the academy. As it progresses, the sniper keeps targeting police officers, as the Intelligence Unit makes it their mission to catch the person behind the senseless killings. Further investigation leads them to confide in Chicago Med's Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), who tells them a man with a delusionary disorder that makes him believe killing cops is the right thing to do, is behind the crimes. This episode's intensity had viewers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end.

9 "Justice" - Season 3, Episode 21

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Image via NBC

The appropriately named "Justice" wasn't your typical episode of Chicago P.D. It was an introduction to the newest series in the One Chicago universe. Backdoor pilot episodes are essentially a make or break for the beginning of a new series, and in this case, it would determine how fans would react to Chicago Justice. Fans either loved or hated the idea of another addition to Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise. But it ultimately didn't hold up, proving less popular than the action-packed scenes in the other three, as NBC canceled it after one season.

The twenty-first episode of P.D.'s third season may have acted as a sneak peek into a different show. But it focused on the popular character Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) as she stood trial for the shooting of a seventeen-year-old boy. Suspecting he shot her partner, Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty), she faced the consequences that arose in the aftermath of the shooting in the presence of the newest One Chicago members.

8 "You and Me" - Season 9, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Close

There's nothing like an explosion to immediately grab an audience's attention, is there? The teaser for the penultimate episode of Chicago P.D.'s ninth season saw multiple lives seemingly in peril when an explosion sent someone flying. The aftermath of the explosive events was covered in the season finale entitled "You and Me," in which Voight was determined to get his informant out of trouble.

A large part of this season centered on bringing down drug kingpin Javier Escano (played by José Zúñiga). He and his underground drug ring had been a constant throughout season nine, and by the end of the season, Intelligence was running on fumes and thin patience when it came to the human thorn in their side. Episode twenty-two's goal was to end his reign, and it made for an intense watch to see how it would ultimately end.

7 "Emotional Proximity" - Season 4, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Image via NBC

The One Chicago shows love their crossover events. It's common for characters to help out occasionally when their friends from their sister shows need a hand with something. They've been a way to connect the universe since before P.D. started airing. Characters that would become regulars in future shows or episodes were often introduced in early Fire or P.D. episodes, with each show's backdoor pilot being part of the previous.

From 2015, it became an annual tradition to have the shows crossover in one way or another. And while season three of P.D. featured Justice's backdoor pilot, their season four crossover ended in their official pilot episode. "Emotional Proximity" is the middle part of the three-way crossover. It follows the aftermath of Fire's "Deathtrap" and the repercussions of a deadly fire that claims the life of the daughter of one of P.D.'s Intelligence Unit detectives.

6 "In the Dark" - Season 9, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Image via NBC

Emotions can weigh heavily on a person's mental health. Whether they're feelings of good or bad, excitement or dread, they can have a detrimental effect on how someone copes in certain situations. For Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), her recent on-the-down-low deeds with her boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), were now negatively impacting her day-to-day life.

"In the Dark" does a fantastic job of accurately portraying how keeping something bottled up inside can badly affect someone, both mentally and physically. The performances of the cast are what make this episode stand out, specifically, Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey, whose simmering internal demons are a focal point throughout the entire episode. If there's one thing to take away from this one, it always helps to talk to someone.

5 "I Was Here" - Season 7, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Image via NBC

Being a 911 dispatcher is no easy task. TV shows often portray the emotionally draining aspects of working as a frontline first responder, and that can often mean the people first to hear those potentially heartbreaking scenarios over the phone aren't thought about as much. In the thirteenth episode of season seven, Burgess saw firsthand how difficult it can be to listen to these people in need and not be able to do anything about it.

In arguably one of the most emotional Burzek moments of the entire series, the midseason episode "I Was Here" saw Kim's gut instincts take control as she pushed her light duty aside to help a 911 caller she couldn't get out of her head. Kim's no stranger to running headfirst into danger if it means helping a potential victim, only this time, it ended in the most devastating way it could for her and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) when she was beaten in the abdomen. Ruzek rushed her to the hospital, but it was sadly too late to save their baby.

4 "Reckoning" - Season 6, Episode 22

IMDb Rating - 9.0

Close

Intelligence is at risk in the season six finale, and everybody's emotions are on high alert as Keaton's election is seemingly foolproof. Voight and his intelligence team are more than used to doing things a little unorthodox compared to typical police procedures, so much so that it often seems like this specialist unit can get away with anything.

When the moment calls for it, they can be pretty persuasive in getting things to swing in their favor. Voight isn't someone many people want to mess with, and if it means saving his team, he's typically not opposed to a little rule-bending. "Reckoning" showed what happens when the higher-ups flag something suspicious, but if there's one thing abundantly clear about this unit, they're not going down without a fight.

3 "Start Digging" - Season 3, Episode 23

IMDb Rating: 9.1

Image via NBC

"Start Digging" is an ominously named season three episode that puts Voight and his family in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. It opens with a sweet family gathering for Justin's (played by the Arrowverse's Josh Segarra) son's first birthday, lulling viewers into a false sense of security as it quickly becomes obvious that everything is not as okay as it seems.

Voight's softer emotions don't surface all that often, but when they do, it's typically his anger that takes control above the rest. But when he finds Justin in the trunk of a car, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the neck, his first reaction is to break down and cradle his dying son. Justin's character wasn't a prominent one, but he did not deserve to go out the way he did, and his death made for one of Chicago P.D.'s most heartbreaking episodes.

2 "The Other Side" - Season 8, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 9.1

Image via NBC

This episode sees Kim Burgess in the firing line once more as her kidnapping ordeal comes to a stressful culmination in the season eight finale. In the previous episode, Intelligence and the rest of the 21st District worked together to bring down a major criminal organization, resulting in a cliffhanger to the first part, with Burgess knocked unconscious and an infuriating "To be continued..." plastered across the screen.

Punched, kicked, and beaten multiple times throughout "The Other Side" meant Kim's life was constantly on the line. But as her ordeal neared an end, she was shot twice in the abdomen, leaving fans fearing the worst for the long-time cast member. Thankfully, Jay and Kevin found her just in time and rushed her to Med as Ruzek and the rest of the team waited anxiously. But as usual with the Chicago shows, her fate remained unknown until the show returned for season nine, four months later.

1 "Homecoming" - Season 5, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 9.2

Image via NBC

Voight and Olinsky are one of One Chicago's best friendships. No matter what, they were with each other to the end, always had the others' back, and would do absolutely anything to protect one another, so when the series waved farewell to Elias Koteas as Alvin Olisnky in 2018, it was one of the hardest goodbyes in the entire franchise.

There wasn't a dry eye by the end of the season five finale. "Homecoming" was the last appearance of the beloved character after he was stabbed in one of Chicago P.D.'s most vicious scenes to date. The sheer brutality left viewers hiding behind their hands, watching through parted fingers as they struggled to grasp what had just happened. Whether someone was a fan of the character or not, the death of Alvin Olinksy left a massive hole in the One Chicago family.

Watch on Peacock

NEXT: 'Chicago Med:' 10 Best Episodes, According to IMDb