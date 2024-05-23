The Big Picture Hailey Upton's fate in the Chicago P.D. finale left fans on edge, after she chose to leave Chicago for a career with the FBI.

Tracy Spiridakos feels good about Hailey's optimistic ending, loving the character's final send-off after 7.5 years.

Despite leaving Chicago P.D., there is a chance Hailey may cross over to FBI in the future, as character crossovers are common with Dick Wolf series.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains spoilers for the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 finale]

The finale of NBC's eleventh season of Chicago P.D. took place last night on May 22, with several exhilarating plot threads tied up neatly, and many more burning questions left unanswered. Perhaps the greatest talking point following the finale was the fate of Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton, with the ebbing and flowing of her character's final moments on the show leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Spiridakos first joined the Chicago P.D. ensemble in Season 4, becoming a series regular between Seasons 5 and 11. Despite the show teasing a potential fatal ending for the character, Hailey instead chooses to check out the FBI as a potential career change, which just so happens to be another show in the catalog of creator Dick Wolf.

In a conversation with Deadline, the possibility of Hailey joining the FBI franchise was brought up to actress Spiridakos, with her replying, “No, I mean, not that I know." Character cross-overs are nothing new in Wolf's universe of shows, and not even for Hailey, with the character making an appearance on FBI season 2, episode 19. With such a big change coming in the wake of her departure, and with the actress herself still a fond fan of working on Wolf's procedurals, there is certainly a chance her friendly face may pop up in a future FBI season.

Spiridakos Feels Good About Hailey's Ending

Close

The Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale was explosive, with twists and turns aplenty in an episode that is sure to keep many talking for some time. However, the final note of optimism will leave smiles on faces, especially that of Spiridakos, who spoke to Deadline about her satisfaction with her character's ending, saying:

"I feel really good about it. Gwen told me her idea to send Haley off and I was excited about it. I love that it’s just so different from what we’ve seen her go through in the past; it’s this really happy send-off for her and I absolutely love it."

Spiridakos later went on to gush about her love for the show, in particular the dedicated team of cast and crew that make it the success it continues to be after eleven seasons. She went on to say, "Yeah, that was essentially it. I love this group of people, everybody from cast and crew, producers, everybody. This was a really hard decision to make. I’ve been on the show for 7 1/2 years. So I was just curious about what else was out there and just wanted to switch it up and that was kind of it but it was hard. It was very bittersweet and emotional."

The Chicago P.D. finale aired on May 22, 2024, with catch-up available via Peacock.

