Intelligence Unit will be less one member going into the next season of Chicago P.D. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left the unit and Chicago altogether to explore what else lies there for her. Notably, the show did not reveal where Hailey went after showing her checking out several agencies, including The FBI, FEMA, and DEA. Chicago P.D.'s showrunner, Gwen Sigan, talked to TV Insider about Hailey's decision and why they felt it was important to leave her choice open-ended. She talked about giving the character a hopeful future while leaving her fans with something to mull over, saying,

"That’s really what we wanted, was this final moment to feel hopeful. There were so many opportunities, and she now has this world of possibilities. So, I loved the idea that we kept it open-ended. I think there are things you can fill in on your own and your own versions of where she is and what she’s doing. I have my own version, and I think that most people will, when they watch it, especially fans of her, will kind of fill in what they want her to be doing."

Why Hailey Left the Intelligence Unit in 'Chicago P.D.'

Spiridakos explained why she decided to leave Chicago P.D. However, it was unclear why Hailey also left the unit. Sigan dove into the reasoning behind the character's decision and discussed the need for her to find something different. She talked about allowing Hailey to realize what was plaguing her and how she could fix her life. For Hailey, removing herself from the job had consumed her for the past several years was the solution. Sigan talked about the power of choosing more for oneself, saying,

"We really wanted to give her this arc. She was starting the season off in a pretty low place after the events of last year, and she’s had the breakup with Halstead, and a lot of things really shake her, and I think more than anything, that was a trigger point. It triggered all these other things that were going on inside her. So we wanted to do an arc where she struggles and realizes why she’s struggling and then takes action, does something for herself, something that’s healing and realizes, I do want more. "And then probably the deeper part of that is, I deserve more. And then the realization to get that you got to do something different. And so she makes this big decision to do something different that I think was really hopeful. It’s just a hopeful moment for her to be able to move on, get different."

Chicago P.D. will return for Season 12 this fall on NBC. You can catch up on all seasons on Peacock in the US.

