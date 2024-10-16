Throughout Chicago P.D.'s 12 seasons, Sergeant Hank Voight has experienced many losses, but perhaps none compares to the death of his wife Camille and their daughter. Though Voight suffered this grave loss many years ago, he carries the pain even to this day, and it's beginning to look like he might never move on from it. However, fans think it is time for the Intelligence Unit boss to give love another go and open his heart to someone else. With all that he is going through this new season, reeling from last season's near-death experience, Voight could do with some loving, and fans already have a good pick for who should be his romantic interest - ASA Chapman (Sara Bues). Sadly, Voight actor Jason Beghe begs to differ.

Hawk-eyed fans believe that chemistry is certainly brewing between Voight and Chapman. Episode 4 of the series, titled The After, will see the duo work closely together on a case. However, in addition to rooting for both to crack the central rape case, which Voight is revisiting after missing some clues years back, fans will be hoping for more than just crime-solving between these two. In his recent interview with Deadline, Beghe shared his thoughts on the fan shipping without debunking if, indeed, Voight and Chapman will potentially grow into more than colleagues.

One of Voight's remarkable qualities is loyalty and that extends even to his romantic life. Beghe shares that this devotion to Camille hasn't waned even though death has parted them, and it is this commitment to honoring her memory that has kept him from having eyes for another. "As far as shipping goes, it’s not something he’s ever really thought about," Beghe says. "Over the years, there’s been this thing, “Oh, maybe Voight should have a girlfriend.” I just always thought he was devoted to Camille. He wasn’t lonely, he was just alone because he has this deep sense of honor. He had made this commitment to this woman, and it was a simple commitment. He wasn’t the kind of guy who would be tempted because there was some spectacular, attractive, remarkable other woman that came into his life. It wasn’t even something he would consider as possible because he had made his commitment and I don’t think that that commitment ever stopped when his wife died. It was like, “This is my lady, and I’m set,” which is a nice thing, and I will be her man."

Love Is In The Air In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Chicago P.D. has always done a good job of balancing its action with some romance, and we're already seeing that four episodes into the new season. The Burzek wedding looks to finally be on the cards and another team member, LaRoyce Hawkins' Atwater is also making time for romance with his eyes on Val (Natalee Linez). It certainly will be fun to see the boss join in with his own love interest as a romantic partner might just be what he needs to help him heal from the kidnap trauma rather than his chosen path of overworking himself.

However, when Voight does decide to pair up, it will have to be with someone who understands his personality. Chapman does fit that role as she's already stepping up as the voice of reason following Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) departure. "Everybody’s out there shipping Hank, and you know, he’s got a lot of interesting qualities," Beghe continued. "You could see a woman feeling a romantic interest in him or that they see his qualities. He’s probably not for everybody, but who is, you know?"

Will Chapman be the one? We have our fingers crossed. Chicago P.D. airs on NBC on Wednesdays with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

