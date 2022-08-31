Three-time Daytime Emmy nominated actor, Jesse Lee Soffer who portrays Detective Jay Halstead is turning in his badge and leaving the world of Chicago P.D. Soffer has played the role since the first season of the show, and has been there for the entirety of the series, the tenth season of which premieres this September.

Soffer’s character, Halstead is married to Det. Hailey Upton played by Tracy Spiradakos. In the wake of news of Soffer’s exit, the actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her colleagues’ departure. Spiradakos described working with Soffer as being a treat and is looking forward to what happens next to the actor. “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for,” Spiradakos wrote. “I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.” The social media post was accompanied by a photo of the pair smiling while seated in a car, presumably on set for the show.

Soffer has been part of the Dick Wolf procedural drama since its inception in 2014. The actor had gone on to appear in all 187 episodes so far becoming a lot more central to the story in that time. Soffer released a statement yesterday in which the actor expressed his gratitude to all involved in the show while confirming his exit. The full statement read:

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” read the statement. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Soffer has been part of the One Chicago universe for the best part of a decade. He initially took up the role of Halstead for the first time in the second season of Chicago Fire in 2013. That show led to the spin-off series, Chicago P.D where Soffer has gone on to chase down bad guys alongside his boss, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Soffer had also made crossover appearances throughout the franchise

Season 10 of Chicago P.D premieres on NBC Wednesday, Sep. 21 at 10 p.m.