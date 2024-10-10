Jesse Lee Soffer left Chicago P.D. in Season 10, but when the opportunity to play Supervisory Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell on FBI: International came up, he couldn't pass it up. He will star in Season 4 of the latter as the new Fly Team leader who differs from Jay Halstead. However, there are some similarities since they are both law enforcement officers who prioritize justice. Lee Soffer spoke to TV Insider about his role in the upcoming season of FBI: International. He admitted that sometimes, he could get his characters crossed since some of the things Wes does are similar to Halstead's.

"Well, they’re both cops, sort of. They’re very different in my mind. It’s tricky sometimes because cop thoughts are cop thoughts," the actor said, describing the similarities between the two. "So there’s scenarios where I find myself like, oh, that feels like the previous guy. And then I got to kind of readjust my brain," he added. The major difference between the characters is that there is not much history with Wes but Halstead carried so much trauma. Lee Soffer talked about that, saying,

"Halstead had so much baggage and was dragged through the mud so many times and had such a chip on his shoulder by the end of his run on P.D. and Wes is really more carefree and has kind of an unaffected attitude and is a much lighter character and unaffected by baggage. And so in that way they feel really different."

Wes Is a Change of Leadership for 'FBI: International.'

A new leader means a change in leadership style. The Fly Team was used to Forrester's stoic and strict demeanor. Wes is quite different, doing things in an unorthodox manner. It takes some time for other team members to adjust. The actor talked about how Wes' leadership style plays with other characters, saying,

". . . There is an adjustment. Wes really does not do things by procedure, does not do things by the book, and operates by the beat of his own drum, which is a frustration and a thorn in Smitty’s (Eva-Jane Willis) side. There’s some fun relationship dynamics to play out because of their uncertainty of, how much trouble is this guy going to get us in? So that’s really fun in the first few episodes."

Lee Soffer teased some "bumpiness" between Wes and Smitty while the other team members adjust to him without much friction, if any. Catch the Season 4 premiere of FBI: International on October 15 as part of CBS' FBI Tuesdays. You can catch up with past seasons on Paramount+.

