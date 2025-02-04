With the intense three-hour One Chicago crossover event now done and dusted (which, as expected, was a ratings success), each of the three shows that make up the universe is set to resume normal service starting this week. The event had the difficult task of including and providing adequate screen time for the numerous characters from each show, which it handled quite brilliantly. Amid the chaos, there were some lovely moments from the Chicago P.D. cast, including one where Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) calls to check up on Kim Burgess as she grapples with solving the case and dealing with the emotions of having her fiancé, Adam Ruzek, trapped underground. The brief heartwarming moment between the friends and former patrol partners is something that we haven't got to see more often in recent times. However, it appears Season 12 will make up for that, as recently teased by showrunner, Gwen Sigan.

After a few failed relationships in the past, Atwater (dare we say, much like his boss, Hank Voight) is due for some romance. With Burzek's will-they-will-they-not romantic arc ending soon as the couple finally prepares to walk down the aisle, the show could benefit from having another major romantic arc to balance out the action. Season 12, Episode 3, "Off Switch", included a meet-cute moment between Atwater and Val (Natalee Linez), a forensic psychologist set up as his new love interest. As Val comes in to help the Intelligence unit with a case, the chemistry between them is increasingly obvious, and the two form a connection. Though Val hasn't since returned to the series, Sigan has teased she will be back and the two will get the chance to build on that connection. According to TV Line, this new relationship will also lead to more fun scenes between Atwater and partner-turned-detective Burgess, whom he will look to for some advice.

“We get to see that relationship and what that looks like and how it morphs,” Sigan teased. “[It was] definitely presented in the episode where we first met Val as this off-switch. ‘It’s gonna be no strings attached, it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be something just for the two of us.'” However, it won't be entirely smooth sailing for the pair as the question about their potential longevity will quickly surface. “Can that sustain? Is that the most long-term situation?” continued Sigan. “So we get to see that relationship morph quite a bit over the next few episodes for Atwater." Regarding how this new development will lead to more scenes between Atwater and Burgess, Sigan added: "And then Burgess is, really, sort of his confidant, his sounding board, for all of that. He’s not being too open with everyone else on the team about what’s going on, but she is pressing him to be, so he ends up opening up to her.”

Val Will Be a Good Fit for Atwater

Close

The episode's title, where Atwater meets Val, is derived from their conversation where the lady asks if he has an "off-switch" as she instantly makes him out to be the type to overwork himself. Val's profession as a psychologist makes her a perfect fit for Atwater, who does not easily let his guard down. In a previous interview, Sigan previewed their connection, stating:

“She gets a firsthand, front-row ticket for watching Atwater navigate all these nuances at once. Thank God she’s a psychiatrist. So she has the skills to not just be patient but also understand what’s going on, and teaches him how to give himself grace after she offers him grace in the first place. It’s unexpectedly sweet, which I dig about it, because I don’t think Atwater sees it coming. [His] guards are always up.”

Though Val's return to Chicago P.D. Season 12 is certain, it isn't clear when in the season it will be. The first post-crossover event episode, "The Good Shepherd" airs this Wednesday and, per the teaser, will possibly be Dante-centric. As always, stay tuned to Collider for updates.