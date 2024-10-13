The pursuit of justice in the face of mounting crime is the main aim of the Intelligence Unit at Chicago P.D. Beyond the unit's search for justice, since its debut in 2014, the Dick Wolf drama series has had audiences on the ropes with its Burzek relationship. Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) hit it off since Season 1, with an undeniable connection and chemistry. However, the pair's compatibility has been questionable, to say the least. With three engagements and a family between them, it seems like the time is right to make it official.

After a tumultuous few years together, fans enjoyed seeing their relationship thrive in Season 11, in which Ruzek proposed for the third and hopefully, final time. LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Atwater, an unofficial third wheel in the Burzek union, has seemingly confirmed that the pair would tie the knot soon. Speaking with TV Line, Hawkins revealed that he had been ordained over the internet and joining his friends is something he looks forward to. Hawkins' comments read:

“This might be my next conversation with [showrunner] Gwen Sigan. I can marry my friends and family. It’s my second wedding so far as [an officiant]. I imagine Atwater, as the honorary third wheel of this relationship [between Burgess and Ruzek] for so long, would be blessed with that opportunity. It would be an honor for me to be more than a Best Man, but for me to marry [them].”

Besides Kim and Ruzek's relationship, Chicago P.D. has also seen romantic sparks fly between Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) with the pair ultimately becoming a couple. However, that relationship broke up when Soffer exited the series in Season 10, a move which was swiftly followed by Spiridakos in the following season. Hawkins hopes that the Burzek union takes a different direction, and he can get to wed the pair on-screen as he has done others in real life. “I’m going to take it to her because it just happened in real life, and I couldn’t help but think about Burgess and Ruz as I was marrying my uncle,” Hawkins continues. “Because I’m like the real third wheel in their life, and I got so much love and respect for their relationship that I was honored to do it, and I think that would be cool. I just think that would be a cool dynamic, but we’ll see if we get [to do it].”

The Potential Priest Is Not Left Behind

Whilst wedding bells seem set to ring for Ruzek and Kim in the not too distant future, Atwater has his own potential romance with Val (Natalee Linez), a forensic psychologist who was introduced in this week’s episode. At the end of last week's episode, titled "Off Switch," Val invited Atwater in to have some fun and relax for a bit. An offer the officer obliged. Quizzed on where this potential romance might lead, Hawkins responded by saying, "I don’t think he knows yet, and I think that’s OK. Too early to tell. I think, right now, he’s just grateful for the opportunity to let go for a little bit." The actor added, "Those windows of escape are important for right now, and if it turns into something, he’ll be in a position to allow it to turn into something without panicking."

Chicago P.D. Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

