Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek have waited over a decade for their relationship to reach its current stage in Chicago P.D. Season 12. The couple, who have seen their fair share of ups and downs throughout the years, will get married in the current season, fulfilling a long-held dream. However, like with most things, it's not a smooth sailing affair, as teased by series star Marina Squerciati in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actress teased the return of Ruzek's father, Disco Bob (Jack Coleman), who has reservations about the relationship and causes conflict between the couple. Squerciati talked about Bob's fresh chaos before the wedding, saying,

"Right now, we’re doing a big Patty two-parter episode and we have “Disco Bob” , his dad, sort of putting a wedge into our relationship. It is kind of something that every couple deals with, with in-laws. It’s really interesting and I don’t think I can say exactly what’s going on, but it’s going to test us. And I like it, because it’s very much something that everyone is going to go through."

'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Takes Huge Strides with Burgess and Ruzek.

Burgess and Ruzek have been constant presences in Chicago P.D. Season 12, which kicked off with Ruzek losing his partner. The second episode followed Ruzek's efforts to get the guy responsible for the murder. Per Squerciati's comments above, Ruzek's fans should prepare for more of him when his unrevealed two-part episode begins. Meanwhile, Intelligence has a fresh detective in Burgess, and the dynamics are about to change significantly. However, much about Burgess and Ruzek's relationship is not expected to change. Their current problem is the destination of their wedding. Squerciati previously talked to TV Line about the major issue with the wedding, saying,

"I don’t know, because I feel like it’s, like, flowers and frills and beach, and that’s, like, just everything Chicago P.D. is not. I think everyone’s unsure how we’re going to accomplish this thing that the fans have waited for for 12 years and still respect the tone of the show. Because what I’m thinking is very much like This Is Us. Like, it’s not respectful of the tone."

The couple must figure out some issues before the wedding, including the venue and overcoming Bob's objections. It is unclear what those objections are thus far or which episode he appears in. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the wedding and Chicago P.D. Catch up on Peacock before new episodes return on January 8, 2025.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

