The much-awaited Burzek wedding is happening! Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan and series stars Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger have been teasing the wedding, which will take place in Season 12, for a long time. We're getting our first look at the bride's potential wedding dress thanks to Squerciati, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at a fitting session. Squerciati shared an Instagram post with an image carousel, previewing the various wedding dresses she tried on to see which best fits Kim Burgess' character. "I'm stupidly excited for this wedding. YES, I KNOW IT'S FOR TV, BUT PADDY [Patrick John Flueger] DO NOT LOOK AT THIS POST!" part of her post's caption read, expressing the feelings being felt by Burzek fans everywhere. Check out the images in the Instagram post below.

The first option is a high-neckline white dress with a form-fitting silhouette. A small train enhances it, giving it the classic wedding dress look. The second option is a lace dress with intricate patterns, long sleeves, and a deep V-neckline. Like its predecessor, it fits Squerciati's form with a train, making it suitable for weddings. The third and fourth options borrow from the first two options. Both are white, with the third featuring spaghetti straps instead of a high neckline. The fourth is a lace dress with the deep V-neckline from the first. They all fit her form, with the trademark train elevating them to wedding status.

Burgess and Ruzek Are Getting Married in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Seeing the dress fitting session inspires confidence that the wedding will happen this season. Sigan has had to reiterate that they will get married. "There will be happiness, I promise. There will be happiness. They are going to make it down the aisle this season. They will have a wedding, do the full commitment, all of that. It's been nice this season. We came into it knowing that's where we wanted to end it," she told ScreenRant. There isn't much standing in the way of the wedding, with Sigan confirming they were done with the will they/won't they aspect. "We've played that so many times, so we wanted to do something different. Now we see the day-to-day of how they're a couple," she said. The wedding even has a volunteer officiant already.

"I imagine Atwater, as the honorary third wheel of this relationship [between Burgess and Ruzek] for so long, would be blessed with that opportunity. It would be an honor for me to be more than a Best Man, but for me to marry [them]," series star LaRoyce Hawkins previously said. You can glean his comment in the post where he reveals his choice for the dress and offers his best man services. "i’m torn between option 2 and 3 i’m also torn between who’s best man i should be..🤔" the comment reads.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. and catch the Burzek wedding later in the season. You can catch up with past episodes on Peacock.