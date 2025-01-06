Chicago P.D. and the rest of the One Chicago lineup return on Wednesday, January 8. Our first look at the upcoming episode, titled “Friends and Family,” confirms what we had anticipated would happen given the current state of affairs in the Intelligence Unit. The images preview the aftermath of everyone learning about Torres’ (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant and the many people his secret put in danger. The new police chief, Reid (Shawn Hatosy), is interested in how the unit operates, so he becomes a regular presence during a kidnapping case teased in Episode 9's promo video and official logline below.

“Cook (Toya Turner) turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation.”

Intelligence Fractures in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 9.