The romance between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) in Chicago P.D. is one that has proven its reliance over time. After two failed engagements, a family started between the pair, and a third proposal in Season 11, audiences hope that, finally, Burzek will become an official tagline. Chemistry has never been the question, as the pair hit it off in the show's earlier seasons. Compatibility has been an issue though. An official tying of the knot is what many would like to see and series showrunner Gwen Sigan has recently teased that the pair might be able to finally work around their compatibility issues and walk down the aisle.

Romance isn't something that has necessarily fared well within the confines of Intelligence. However, the Burgess and Ruzek romance is seeking to straighten that out. Quizzed during a chat with Parade regarding the potential wedding ceremony, Sigan revealed to the outlet that the planned wedding is likely to be a proper occasion despite Flueger suggesting his character would be okay with a wedding at city hall. Sigan's comments read:

"I know I consider them married, too, because I keep referring to Burgess as his wife and him as her husband, because they’re living the life of a married couple. We’ve been talking about it. There’s a couple scenes you’ll see in upcoming episodes where we do get a little bit of what they’re planning, what they’re thinking about, the different versions. I don’t think it’s a city hall wedding. I think they are more sentimental than that in my mind, so that they’re going to want, at least for Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams), too, to have a day and something special. So that’s what I’m currently leaning towards."

For certain, a Ruzek and Burgess wedding will be thrilling to see as it would represent the climax of a sturdy romantic story. Should the couple decide on something sentimental, then perhaps, Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), the proverbial third wheel in the relationship, might be the right man to officiate the joining. Having recently been ordained over the Internet, Hawkins reveals that he would be throwing his hat in the ring to coordinate the wedding of his friends, “This might be my next conversation with [showrunner] Gwen Sigan," Hawkins said at the time. "I can marry my friends and family. It’s my second wedding so far as [an officiant]. I imagine Atwater, as the honorary third wheel of this relationship [between Burgess and Ruzek] for so long, would be blessed with that opportunity. It would be an honor for me to be more than a Best Man, but for me to marry [them].”

The Boss Might Get In On The Act

While he hasn't necessarily been lucky with healthy relationships in the past, Atwater might have the perfect plus one for Burgess and Ruzek's wedding when it eventually rolls around. The show has brought him a new love interest in Val Soto (Natalee Linez) and there is potential within that union. At this eagerly anticipated wedding, another character who might very well not be alone is Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Hawk-eyed fans seem to believe that there are romantic sparks between the head of Intelligence and ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues). While Beghe believes there isn't much to see here between the pair, showrunner Sigan seems keen on exploring this angle, saying,“I don’t think he ever thought of it. I think he’s so guarded and he’s so affected by things in his past that it really wasn’t something he imagined was still available in his life.

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air every Wednesday on NBC. Stream past episodes of Chicago PD on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK