The Big Picture Hailey Upton faces dark personal struggles and job-related issues in the next episode of Chicago P.D.

A mysterious child leads Intelligence on a heartbreaking kidnapping case, challenging Hailey's emotional state.

Hailey's encounter with the child uncovers a shocking revelation, leading to a potential dark turn for the team.

Before Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) leaves Chicago P.D., the cases she is working on will do a number on her. The character has been in very dark places throughout the season, whether from personal struggles or job-related issues, which seems to be the defining theme for her. As the show cycles through character arcs, Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10 circles back to Hailey in a new promo that promises to be even more heartbreaking. With Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) case almost in the rearview mirror, it is the appropriate time to check on Hailey and see how she's fairing emotionally before Spiridakos exits the series at the end of the current season.

The video teases something different for Intelligence this time around. They had gotten used to running into cases while out and about; it seemed almost too good to be true. The upcoming episode has a case knocking on the unit's door as a mysterious child finds the police. Hailey is the first person to find her, which speaks to her current restless state of mind. She has been struggling to sleep and this might be one of her late-night affairs to exhaust her body to the point where it can do nothing else but shut down. The child is taken to the hospital for a medical exam, where Hailey questions her.

Intelligence Works a Complicated Kidnaping Case in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11

The child is quite young, something that Intelligence and Voight (Jason Beghe) take seriously, especially if she or another child is in danger. Hailey gathers that the little girl had run from home, which might seem typical since children run away all the time. When asked about her mom, the little girl says she's home. Upon further inquiry, Hailey uncovers something shocking. "Does your mom ever leave the house?" Hailey asks. "No, he doesn't let her," the little girl answers. Hailey wonders who the "he" referenced is. "The monster," the child answers. As Hailey speaks to the little girl, police officers can be seen searching a house located remotely in the woods and what they uncover seems to be a kidnapping case.

Nothing is as direct as it seems on the show and this can turn even darker very quickly, especially if there are other children in that house, and they are nowhere to be found. It will not do any favors to Hailey, who has been struggling with the realities of this job, and it has begun to get to her. Hailey is quite aware after her interaction with Josephine Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) that she is going downhill fast and whatever she's doing is not working; if it is, it's a band-aid for a much bigger wound.

Will Hailey rise above this new case? Find out when Chicago P.D. returns on May 1 on NBC. Stream past episodes on Peacock and watch the teaser video above.

