Voight returns to push the unit to use the insider info, but Atwater may have found himself in a dangerous setup with the robbers.

Tracy Spiridakos is set to leave the series at the end of the season, as NBC renews the One Chicago universe shows for future seasons.

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) can never seem to outrun his past. No matter how much he tries, ghosts of the past always come for him, but he's lucky since he emerges on the other end. Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 11, "The Water Line," sees another blast from the past hit him and toy with his intellect. Atwater's mind is preoccupied with a past case when a CI from another past case finds him and offers some information on a string of armed robberies that had rocked the city.

Chicago P.D. circles back to Atwater after dealing with Hailey in the previous episode. Kevin doesn't randomly find this case like he does others while out and about. What's different this time is that the case barges into his car. The promo teases an erratic and jumpy CI, Butchie (Petey McGee), who finds Kevin and offers some information. "Got some info on these robbers. Drive! I can't be seen in your car," the CI tells a startled Kevin. Voight is back after being absent from the previous case, and his presence can be felt as he presses the unit to utilize this information from an insider to solve the case. However, nothing is as it seems because this could very well be a setup, and once he finds himself with the robbers, things don't go well for Atwater. The promo ends with him grappling with a man to gain control of a cocked gun.

'Chicago P.D.' Prepares to Lose Hailey

Tracy Spiridakos is set to exit the series at the end of this season. Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10 saw her continue to battle her demons and project them on Josephine. It is unclear how she will leave the show, but the showrunner has hinted at a lot of support from the team, especially from Trudy, who is also prominent in the upcoming episode. NBC has renewed all the shows in the One Chicago universe for the 2024/2025 television season. That means Chicago P.D. will be back for Season 12, as Chicago Fire heads for Season 13 and Chicago Med for Season 10.

Jason Beghe leads the Chicago P.D. cast as Hank Voight. Other cast members include Spiridakos, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, and Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt.

Watch the episode next Wednesday at 10 PM on NBC. Stream past episodes on Peacock and watch the promo below.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

