The Big Picture A new lead in the serial killer case on Chicago PD reveals that the killer is a cop, making it harder for Intelligence to catch him.

Voight tries to stop a mission in progress after learning that some information may not be accurate.

The news of a serial killer gets out, introducing unpredictability and potentially causing panic in the public.

Things are about to get dark again when Chicago P.D. resumes this Wednesday. In the first half of the season, a serial killer case threw Voight (Jason Beghe) off his game, and no matter how much he tried to catch the killer, they were one step ahead. The case is personal for Voight because he lost someone he had grown to care about. It has taken the back seat for the last several episodes after all leads did not pan out, even as Voight left his duties in Chicago to pursue a potential lead in another city. The promo for the Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 12, "Inventory" narrows focus and dives into the case when a new lead appears, but nothing is what it seems.

"We got a lead. She claims she knows the serial killer," Voight says as the promo video begins. It is unclear who the new player is, but it looks like someone Intelligence nabbed during one of their numerous crime-quelling quests. Getting the lead is the beginning of everything because what she reveals next proves that the case will not be as easy as they thought. "He's a cop," she says as she stares directly into the camera. "He's a cop!" she reiterates, ensuring to be louder the second time around to drive home the weight of the information she has offered.

The Case Takes a Turn

Learning that the killer is a cop changes a lot for Intelligence. It explains some things about why he was always ahead of them and slipped through every trap they set for him. It also makes it significantly harder to catch him because a cop knows how to cover his tracks. Intelligence attacks the case from all sides, but a problem develops when Voight learns that some of the information they have might not be accurate. Voight tries to stop a mission already in progress, but what if he's too late?

Another important development is that news of a serial killer gets out. Intelligence likes to work on their most sensitive cases in secret to avoid unleashing panic on the public, but somehow, this gets out. It makes a tough case tougher because it introduces a level of unpredictability. The public tends to freak out in the face of such news. Cue the vigilantes and fake tips. What if the serial killer uses that to his advantage? Beghe teased to TV Insider that things are not what they seem in this case, so one can expect surprises.

Catch the episode this Wednesday at 10 PM on NBC. Stream past seasons on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

