There are some things you should not do: like running into oncoming traffic or drinking poison. Yet, sometimes we make choices we know can not be good for ourselves. On one cold Chicago night, Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) made the mistake of beginning a sexual relationship with a confidential informant. Chicago P.D. Season 11 circles back to this storyline in the upcoming episode. Episode 9 "Somos Uno" will be a Torres-centric hour as teased by the episode's promo and if hooking up with Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) was bad, this time Torres is in even more danger because he has developed feelings.

In the promo video, the relationship takes a turn as Dante finds commonalities with Gloria. They share certain aspects of their lives that make them compatible, something Torres has not had with anyone for as long as he has been with Intelligence. In a room full of detectives, it would be amiss if someone failed to notice something was going on and that person is Burgess. She does not mince he words when she tells Torres everything that could happen if someone were to find out about the relationship. It is a destructive affair whose effects would ripple and affect almost every aspect of his life.

The affair jeopardizes the case because a judge is at liberty to throw out evidence if it is deemed to have been obtained illegally. Conflict of interest means that Torres is not impartial when working on Rafael's case. The best-case scenario is the team loses the case but it could get worse for Torres. What he is doing is illegal and could land him in prison. Towards the end of the clip, Gloria presents Torres with a choice. He can either stay with CPD or leave with her wherever she plans on disappearing.

'Chicago P.D.' Has A Lot Planned In the Coming Episodes

Torres' mistake — and how that affects the case against drug lord Rafael Perez ― is not the only major thing the remaining episodes of the season will deal with. In Episode 8, "On Paper" the show dove into Upton's state of mind. It was clear that she was struggling but wouldn't let anyone in. This could be the setup for Tracy Spiridakos' exit which will see Trudy step up to help her deal with the pitfalls of the job. Voight is also dealing with Noah's death, and Jason Beghe teased that it will affect Voight greatly. Intelligence is not any closer to finding the offender now than they were a week or two ago.

An all-new episode of Chicago P.D. airs next Wednesday at 10 PM ET on NBC. Watch the new teaser above and stream the rest of the series on Peacock.

