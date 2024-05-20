The Big Picture Voight's life hangs in the balance as seasoned serial killer Matson threatens his survival in a gripping twist of events on Chicago P.D.

Hailey Upton faces her worst fears as she fights to save Voight in a high-stakes mission that could lead to a major season finale shocker.

The Intelligence Unit prepares for a heart-wrenching case that may see the departure of Upton, potentially making way for new character Petrovic.

Tracy Spiridakos' time on Chicago P.D. is ending, but the show is not letting Hailey Upton let go that easily. The serial killer storyline that has been Voight's background noise throughout the season finally reaches a conclusion, but it is not a neat one. The promo for Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 13 finds a vital member of Intelligence in mortal danger as the rest of the team tries to find him before time runs out. Voight is in the hands of seasoned serial killer Matson, and the worst is staring at him in the face. He witnessed how brutal Matson can be with how he killed the sisters or Noah and his boyfriend, so he knows what's at stake. Hailey and Voight have a deeper connection than other characters, and she must be climbing walls trying to save him. Befittingly, her fears and feelings dominate the promo as Voight struggles to stay alive.

"Matson has Voight! He took him! He's gonna stab him and watch him die. And it's happening right now!" Hailey's voice lays out the truth of Voight's situation. Her voice sounds strained as she tries to keep it together in the face of what might happen. The video shows Voight tied up in a basement somewhere as his tormenter towers over him. He appears to be out of it, probably from all the drugs he's been injected with. "Give one call to someone you love," Matson makes his signature move, meaning Voight's time has run out. In another part of the city, Intelligence leaves no stone unturned as they try to save their leader.

Hailey Upton Leaves the Intelligence Unit

This case will be troubling, especially for Upton. Throughout the season, she's struggled with the negative parts of the job while dealing with losing her marriage and husband. Voight being taken by a serial killer exemplifies the things she has feared the most, including losing a loved one and the depravity she comes across daily. Through Petrovic, Upton has seen a reflection of what the future holds if she doesn't make a decision. It is unclear how Upton will be written out, but it might be as simple as packing her bags and leaving as Halstead did.

The Intelligence Unit will lose a valuable member, but the writers seem prepared to replace Hailey with Petrovic. She has her share of troubles but is working to improve herself. Bojana Novakovic will guest star in the season finale, as this is the case that brought her to Intelligence in the first place.

Will Voight make it, or will we be left with a major season finale shocker? Find out this Wednesday at 10 PM on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

