The Big Picture Detective Hailey Upton is leaving the Intelligence Unit after six years, making her final appearance in the upcoming episodes of Chicago P.D. Emotional farewell expected.

Sergeant Hank Voight will support Upton through her personal struggles as they work on her last cases. The team will find it difficult to move on without their fearless colleague.

In addition to Upton's departure, the eleventh season will bring back Sergeant Trudy Platt and deliver the intense, unpredictable adventures that Chicago P.D. fans have come to expect.

The eleventh season of Chicago P.D. will mark a special occasion for the NBC drama, as Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is set to leave the Intelligence Unit. TV Line has revealed the first images from the upcoming episodes, which will serve as the last cases Upton is a part of, as the character leaves the series after being introduced in Season 5. An exact date for Upton's final episode hasn't been revealed yet, but whenever it happens, it will be emotional to see someone who's been a part of the team for six years making her exit.

The eleventh season of Chicago P.D. is set to premiere on NBC on January 17 at 10/9c, and it will follow the team led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) as they face the biggest threats the city throws at them. The Sergeant will stand by Upton's side as she faces personal struggles while she works on the final cases of her career at the Intelligence Unit. Even if the team will have people such as Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) working at the office after the detective goes away, it'll be difficult for everyone to move on without their fearless colleague joining them while they take down Chicago's most dangerous criminals.

Upton joined the Intelligence Unit when a vacant opened after Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) left to work for the FBI's Counter-Terrorism Bureau during earlier seasons of Chicago P.D. The detective went through a very complicated career during her time on the team, with her becoming the main target of a criminal during one of their cases, forcing her to hide away for a while. Upton also began secretly dating Ruzek at some point, with their romance kept away from their colleagues and superiors when it started. After so many emotional moments lived in the Unit, it's time for Hailey Upton to go away.

The Intelligence Unit's Next Case

Besides dealing with Upton's departure, the eleventh season of Chicago P.D. will see the return of Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), as the team continues their mission to keep the city safe from anyone who wants to harm it. Since 2014, Chicago P.D. has made it clear that the members of the Intelligence Unit will do anything to protect each other, and after a decade of entertaining audiences with their cases, the characters have become a family. The upcoming eleventh season will bring the level of intensity audiences are used to by now, setting the stage for more unpredictable adventures to come.