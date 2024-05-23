The Big Picture Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale brought back Olinsky in a surprising cameo, keeping it simple and true to the show's nature.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan says bringing back Elias Koteas as Olinsky was a long time in the making, a special moment for the cast and crew.

The cameo was meant to keep Voight alive and shake him awake, with a pitch from Jason Beghe leading to Olinsky's return.

The Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale resolved several of the hanging arcs that had developed throughout the season, but it also featured a surprising cameo. Elias Koteas is one of the show's original cast members, but his character died in Season 5. Olinsky was also one of the people Voight connected with the most, acting as the moral compass for Voight to prevent him from going into the deep end. The finale saw Koteas reprise the character briefly when he appeared to Voight while he was being held captive. Chicago P.D.'s showrunner, Gwen Sigan, talked to TV Insider about that cameo and how it materialized. She talked about getting a pitch from Jason Beghe on how to bring back Koteas and, since the moment was right, they went ahead with it. She opened up about working with Koteas again, saying,

"This is something that’s been a long time in the making. Jason actually had this pitch about somehow bringing Elias back. I think to Jason, Elias lives in his head, right? It’s just a part of who Voight is. And so we finally had an opportunity where the stories all converged and made that make sense to bring him back in this way. And yeah, I am just so grateful it worked out, grateful to Elias for coming back and doing it with us, and I was there on set. It was such a special moment to have him back, and he looks exactly the same and we have him in his costume again. We all were just through the roof, crew, cast, everybody."

Why 'Chicago P.D.' Brought Back Olinsky.

The show is not known for dabbling in the supernatural, especially with appearances by dead characters. Sigan talked about keeping the cameo true to the show and Olinsky's nature. She revealed that the cameo was meant to keep Voight alive, and that was the most effective way they figured it would happen, saying,

"Yeah, we knew we wanted to keep it simple. This is a bit of a jump for our show. We don’t do things like this. We’re certainly always in the POV of our characters, and we usually are going through time with them. And so we wanted to keep it really simple. I thought it’d be more powerful that way. We didn’t need to make it too fancy. And that’s really who Olinsky is. He was a man of few words and if he was coming back to you in a moment, this is how, in my mind, he was coming back, just to give you some info and wake you up, shake you awake."

