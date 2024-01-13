Dick Wolf's incredible catalog of shows continues to cement its legacy as we enter 2024, with his most popular franchises such as Law & Order and FBI hitting record-breaking season counts. Perhaps his second most loved franchise, One Chicago, will also go from strength to strength this year, with the announcement previously made that all of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. will be returning to our screens.

In particular, 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of Chicago P.D., with the high-octane police drama ready to celebrate its milestone with an explosive eleventh season. Following the expert individuals who comprise the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department, the series has made a name for itself thanks to its blend of introspective character drama and tense procedural storylines. So, with that in mind, and with an exciting bunch of new episodes ready to join the pantheon of dramatic stories in the show's decade-long history, here is everything we know about Chicago P.D. Season 11 so far.

When Is 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Coming Out?

The official release date for Chicago P.D. Season 11 is Wednesday, January 17 at 10/9c.

Where Can You Watch 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11?

As always, this One Chicago favorite will be premiering on NBC, with each episode available to stream the very next day on Peacock. However, the aforementioned release date doesn't simply sound the siren for a Chicago P.D. return, it also marks the return of the famous Chicago Wednesdays, with the all-new Chicago Fire and Chicago Med set to debut on the very same evening. The celebrations begin at 8/7c with Chicago Med Season 9, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c, with the evening rounded off by the returning Chicago P.D.

Currently, all previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock.

Is There a Trailer For 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11?

Available to view above, a teaser for all three of the returning One Chicago shows was released on January 9. Full of flash cuts from each series, the short video is a teaser by both name and nature, giving no concrete information regarding the upcoming season but certainly getting the blood pumping. From what we can see, it looks like the team at the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District is set to face some of their most stressful challenges to date, which feels fitting considering this is the 10th anniversary of the show being on air.

Who Is Starring In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11?

Praised for its consistent cast across its 10 seasons to date, Chicago P.D. Season 11 will see the return of almost all the fan-favorite faces that have graced our screens for the past decade. The returning cast will feature the likes of series mainstay Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres.

One character's return muddied by sadness is Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton, who has appeared on the show since debuting way back in Season 4. Unfortunately, it has been officially announced that Season 11 will mark the last for Spiridakos as the actress turns in her badge potentially for good. This news comes after her on-screen partner, Detective Jay Halstead, played by the three-time Daytime Emmy nominated actor Jesse Lee Soffer, officially left the show in Season 10.

One other character whose potential return remains a mystery, for narrative purposes, is Patrick Flueger's Adam Ruzek after Season 10 ended with his life in the balance. However, if Flueger's comments to NBC Insider are anything to go by, Ruzek will almost certainly live to tell Season 11's tale. When discussing his on/off on-screen romance with Marina Squerciati's Kim Burgess, the actor said:

"If Instagram comments are any indication, most of the fans are like, 'Just leave them alone, leave them alone. So I think we’ve got enough opportunities for drama on our show that maybe you’ll actually be able to see two people just kind of be happy together. [Marina and I have] definitely both told the writers—and, you know, we can tell them anything we want, but it doesn’t mean they’re going to listen—that if they break us up again, like, please let’s not try this again because it’s too much. It’s too much."

What Will 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Be About?

Of course, like many procedural shows of this nature, the exact plot details remain under wraps until the first episode airs. However, given Season 10 left many questions unanswered, it is fair to assume that some of those open plot threads will be addressed in the upcoming outing. For example, after Jay Halstead left for Bolivia, the ramifications of such a striking exit are likely to be felt across the entire Intelligence Unit, but by none more so than his partner Hailey Upton. As well as this, the Season 10 finale's gorgeously poised cliffhanger left Ruzek fighting for his life after being shot, with his survival crucial in many ways, not least for the future of his relationship with Burgess, with many fans predicting that Season 11 could see the two solidify their love for good and maybe even tie the knot.

The official synopsis for the series from NBC reads:

“Chicago P.D.” is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city’s most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.At the center of “Chicago P.D.” is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined but yet complicated.His close-knit team of detectives share his passion for keeping the city safe, including Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), a quick thinker who often leads with his heart; Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), a fearless former patrol officer whose research and astute observations often lead the team in the right direction; Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), a bright and quietly charismatic member of the team; and Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), a seasoned detective whose tough demeanor belies her complicated emotions.Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) runs a tight precinct with a firm hand, although she lets her wry sense of humor shine through from time to time.The Intelligence Unit will be tested as it learns how to work efficiently with a new chief of police. In addition, a new member has been added to its ranks – Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), who is fresh off patrol but will hold his own on a team with big personalities.

Who Is Making 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11?

Besides the ever-present Dick Wolf steering the ship, any official information regarding the behind-the-scenes team of Chicago P.D. Season 11 is few and far between. However, some notable names likely to continue applying their talent to the show are the likes of directors Chad Saxton and Carl Seaton, writers Gwen Sigan and Michael Brandt, and executive producers and long-time Dick Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, and Derek Haas.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11?

Unfortunately, due to the summer of strikes in 2023, the episode count for Season 11 is expected to be the lowest in the series' history with just 13. Just the first three episodes currently have publicly available titles, with episode 1 titled "Unpacking", episode 2 titled "Retread", and episode 3 titled "Safe Harbor". The episode 1 synopsis reads as follows: