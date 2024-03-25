This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Jesse Lee Soffer is back at Chicago P.D., but not as Jay Halstead. He is back to direct an upcoming episode of Season 11, reportedly the 12th. He teased his return a few days ago on Instagram stories with a set photo that named him a prepping director. In new images shared by Tracy Spiridakos on Instagram, Lee Soffer can be seen on set with other cast and crew members. This is not the first time he has returned to the show after exiting in Season 10. He directed episode 16 of the same season, making this his second time behind the scenes.

In the post captioned "This is what happens when you leave your phone unattended around here….," several images tease a playful set as cast and crew take selfies with Spiridakos' phone and one of the images captures Lee Soffer in it with producer Brain Luce. Another image shows Patrick Flueger (Adam Ruzek) with a crew member and the rest are various crew members. Lee Soffer's return was a cause for excitement on set as Luce also shared several posts of Lee Soffer on set, either directing or hanging out with the cast and crew.

Details about the season's penultimate episode are not out yet but we know events in the episode will set the tone for Spiridakos' impending exit from the show. There is no information about a potential cameo by Lee Soffer as Halstead in the episode he's directing or the season finale. Lee Soffer abruptly exited the show in the third episode of Season 10, leaving for a mission outside the country that he never returned from, as he decided to extend his stay. Halstead and Spiridakos' character Upton were a couple in the show. Their marriage ended after Halstead left and sent divorce papers that Upton received in the Season 11 premiere. It's unclear how Hailey Upton will be written off the show but fans can't help but hope for an Upstead reunion, however brief.