Finales tend to have you all pumped up for when the show kicks off again. The Chicago P.D. Season 12 midseason finale did exactly that as it saw the Intelligence Unit under fire because of a mistake made by one of its members. By the time the episode had ended, everyone knew about Dante Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) secret and inappropriate affair with Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) in Chicago P.D. Season 11. While the affair coming out was bad for his career, worse was the fact that he keeping it secret endangered the life of Officer Kiana Cook's (Toya Turner). While Cook and the unit survived, Torres' actions most certainly have left a mark on everyone involved.

Chicago P.D. has returned with its winter premiere and the unit has reconvened under heavy scrutiny from the higher ups. So how is Torres coping in the aftermath of this bombshell scandal of his? Series showrunner Gwen Sigan, while speaking with TV Insider, offered a clue as to the state of Torres' mind, saying:

"Not good. Not good. We’ll see it through the back end of the season, sort of what the consequences of that event are for him. And a lot of those consequences are emotional ones. I think it triggered a lot for him. It’s a lot he’s going to have to deal with and certainly work on whether it’s — I don’t think it’s very conscious in the beginning. I don’t think he’s very aware of how much it’s affecting him until a bit later on in the season, but it really triggers stuff all the way back to childhood. So he has to find a way out of it. We also are sort of articulating this crisis of faith for him that it kind of rocks a lot of the bedrock to how he helps define his life and make sense of it through religion. And so it’s been really fascinating to write and Benny’s been incredible in it. So that’s an exciting story that will be coming."

Torres' Feelings for Gloria Haven't Changed

Torres and Gloria got together while the officer was undercover in Season 11. Despite knowing quite well the inappropriate nature of his actions, Torres went ahead with his relationship. The storm raised by his actions threatened to swallow up his newly promoted colleague, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and his fellow officer, Cook. However, Aguilar has revealed that his character does maintain strong feelings for Gloria, saying:

"Absolutely. I think there’s definitely love there. If not, he wouldn’t care, and it wouldn’t affect him. He just believed she could be different. He believed that she could find a new life. But it’s very interesting how we tend to go back to what we know, and he can’t wrap his head around it, but love is there. It’s just one of those loves that it’s past the point of no return. Like, the love has evolved. It’s no longer, like, a love thing. [It’s] not a healthy love anymore. It’s impossible."

Your changes have been saved Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Writers Dick Wolf

