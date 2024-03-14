The Big Picture Trudy Platt fans rejoice — she will be back in the second half of Season 11.

Character-centric episodes in Chicago P.D. have shaken up the show's format.

The upcoming Upton-centric episode featuring Trudy hints at the beginning of the end for Tracy Spiridakos' time on the show.

Whether you love or hate the new Chicago P.D. format of character-centric episodes, you can admit that Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) has been missing in them for far too long, and it's been noticeable. Trudy began to take the back seat several seasons ago, but in Season 11, she has been almost nonexistent, only appearing in the season premiere. In an interview with TV Line Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan was asked if fans could expect anything Trudy-centric this season, and she had this to say:

''Yes, Platt will be appearing in the back half of the season. We have some really beautiful scenes for her coming up, helping a few of our characters deal with the cost of this job. I’m also very excited about an upcoming [Hailey] Upton episode (Episode 10 of this season) that features Platt heavily. She’s a real part of the case — and it’s perhaps one of our strangest and darkest cases of the season.''

In the season premiere, we saw Trudy try to get Voight's ear without any success. The next time we saw her was not in Chicago P.D. but in Chicago Fire during Casey and Sylvie's wedding where she accompanied her husband, Mouch. Noticeably, in the latest episodes, she's been replaced at the desk by another Sergeant, robbing fans of the precious Trudy-Intelligence interactions that are a much-welcomed break from the heavy aspects of the show.

This revelation is bound to be exciting for Trudy's fans. She has been the biggest supporter of Intelligence and their work, which means she has also seen its toll on them. Including her in an Upton episode is a proper way of reintroducing Trudy, given that this is Tracy Spiridako's last season on the show. Whichever way Upton is written off will be greatly affected by how she handles the troubles that we found her contending with in the season premiere. It is a positive sign that Trudy will help her deal with a heavy case, minimizing the potential casualties, including the possibility of Upton being killed off. Episode 10 being Upton-centric also sets up an interesting development where it beckons the end of Spiridako's time on the show. It was revealed that she will leave at the end of the season and, with this season being a mere 13 episodes, the time is near.

'Chicago P.D.' Has Seen Many Current Changes

Character-centric episodes, abrupt departures, and a looming exit are just some of the changes Chicago P.D. has had to contend with lately. The character-centric episodes have seen a lot of the ensemble of characters get reduced roles. With Jesse Lee Soffer's exit, Intelligence lost a valuable member and now with Spiridako's exit, the unit is bound to be dealt a blow. A short season doesn't do the show many favors as there's little breathing room in the over all story.

Season 11 resumes on Wednesday, March 20 on NBC. Past seasons are available to watch on Peacock in the US.

