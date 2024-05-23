The Big Picture Tracy Spiridakos's departure from Chicago P.D. was handled delicately, focusing on her character's growth and personal decisions.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan prioritized giving Hailey agency and closure, avoiding easy resolutions like reuniting with ex-flame Halstead.

The door remains open for Spiridakos's character to return in future seasons, as the show continues to explore new storylines.

Despite knowing that Tracy Spiridakos would leave Chicago P.D. at the end of Season 11, how she would be written out was unclear. There were expectations that since the show would not be killing her off, she might be reunited with her ex-husband or with Halstead. TV Insider asked Chicago P.D.'s showrunner, Gwen Sigan, if they had considered bringing Jay back and why there was no mention of anything Halstead-related in Hailey's future. Sigan talked about giving the character a proper arc without anything that had troubled her in the past season, including her failed marriage with Halstead. She talked about giving the character as much agency as possible in her exit, saying:

"Yeah, it was certainly a possibility for sure. We talked about it. We wanted to do our due diligence and go through all the options and see what was the most interesting. What we really came down to is that we wanted this to be about her. I wanted this to be a decision that she makes for herself and shows growth and something different for her. And so it felt like this was the appropriate way to do it and make it really internal and really personal to her of what she was doing."

Could There Be An Upstead Reunion Somewhere In the One Chicago Universe?

Sigan also talked about what the future might look like for Hailey. When asked why the show avoided hinting at anything Upstead-related, even off-screen, she talked about attempting to mirror reality where some things don't get any closure. Sigan stressed the importance of giving the character autonomy to do the work she needs for herself, saying:

"Yeah, and I think we wanted to be honest to that storyline and to life in general. And I think a little bit of closure there was what also triggered her to go on this journey and to be able to look at herself differently and realize that she does still need to do work and that she does need an opportunity that allows her to do that in a different way than she’s had."

Okay. But what about Hailey's future in Chicago P.D.? After all, the show did not reveal what she decided to do. Sigan talked about having the character back, saying, "I think we will always keep that door open. We will never say never. And yeah, if the opportunity arises to bring her back in some context over the next years, we’d be happy to."

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premieres this fall on NBC. You can watch previous episodes on Peacock.

