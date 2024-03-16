The Big Picture In Chicago P.D., Voight's actions may stem from his subconscious, with his latest act of helping Noah revealing deeper psychological issues.

Jason Beghe hints that Voight and Noah's relationship may be mutually beneficial, as Noah unknowingly helps Voight confront his demons.

Episode 7 introduces a new character, Josephine Petrovic, who brings her own secrets and skills to help Intelligence solve a harrowing case.

Voight always aims to do the right thing. Sometimes he goes about the wrong way and at times he doesn't even think about it. Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe talked to TV Insider about the current case the unit is dealing with: Noah (Bobby Hagan) — the abused kid Voight is focused on helping — and how that plays into Voight's psychology. Before stumbling onto Noah's unfortunate case, Voight's mind was preoccupied with thoughts about his late son, Justin (Josh Segarra). There are some things happening in Voight's mind that he is not aware of himself and his latest act of taking Noah in after being discharged from the hospital speaks to how he's doing mentally. Beghe thinks the audience is at liberty to interpret Voight's actions and how they are connected to his late son.

“That’s up to the audience to decide. I have to answer questions like that from the viewpoint of Voight, and Voight is not aware of his own psychology, I think in many ways, he’s becoming aware more than ever, which is an interesting kind of exercise for me as an actor, something that I’ve been trying to do. He’s just doing what he thinks is right, and he hasn’t figured out or even stopped to think. He just thinks, ‘Hey, this poor kid needs help.’ He doesn’t understand the symbolism of it or the psychological significance.”

Noah and Voight's accidental relationship might be the very thing they both need to heal and move on. There's no doubt in Noah's mind that Voight is helping him because he was homeless a few days prior, and now he has a roof over his head. But what might surprise Noah is the fact that he is helping Voight. For the first time in a long time, the Voight fire reignited inside him as he pursued Noah's offender. Voight is also lonely and having another soul at home when he comes back might be more helpful to alleviate the loneliness than he knows. Beghe had this to say about that:

“That’s the irony — Voight and Noah don’t realize that Noah’s helping Voight. And things aren’t what they seem to be. Yeah, that’s how it is. But yeah, he’s helping Voight, and Voight’s helping him to some degree, I think, trying to help him confront his demons.”

'Chicago P.D.' Returns Featuring a New Face

March 20 sees the show return from a short hiatus and, in Episode 7 "The Living and the Dead", Intelligence deals with a harrowing case of a serial killer targeting people with loved ones and killing them in a gruesome manner. Enter Bojana Novakovic as Josephine Petrovic, a special victims unit profiler who is brought in to help find the offender before they kill more people. Beghe previewed what fans can expect about her, saying:

“Petrovic is extremely smart, but she has her own kind of secrets and demons that she’s dealing with,” Beghe previews. “And socially, she’s somewhere a little further along on the spectrum than most, but she has a strong sense of herself, and she’s a very astute and useful a member of the team at this point to help us solve the problems, figuring out who this serial killer is. She’s a gifted profiler.”

