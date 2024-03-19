The Big Picture Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago P.D. after 8 seasons, impacting the series' core members.

Voight's reaction to Upton's exit remains uncertain, but Jason Beghe hopes she will leave on good terms.

An epic season finale in Season 11 was also teased by Beghe, promising surprises that fans won't want to miss.

Intelligence will lose another of its core members in Chicago P.D. Season 11, as Tracy Spiridakos leaves after 8 seasons. Upton is not the first character to leave the show, with Intelligence losing some early team members throughout the years. But what hasn't changed is Voight's dedication to this team and the City of Chicago. He has seen all the characters leave, some meeting gruesome ends, and the latest one is bound to evoke some feelings from him, whichever way she is written out.

In an interview with TV Insider, Jason Beghe—who plays Hank Voight—opened up about what he thought Voight's reaction to Upton's exit would be. Voight saw Upton struggling early in the season but avoided pushing her to talk about her feelings. Below's what Beghe said about what Voight might do in light of her departure.

“My favorite quote personally, and I kind of probably apply it to Voight, is somebody asked Picasso, ‘How do you plan a painting like Guernica?’ And he said, ‘I paint the picture to find out what it looks like.' So I want to find out how it affects Voight. I don’t want to plan that, and it’ll depend on what the circumstances are, which are, as yet, certainly not written in stone. I assume that she’s going to leave on good terms. I don’t think she’s going to die or anything like that. I hope not. I certainly have hope that she’ll be back.”

Intelligence will lose a valuable member, and the Chicago P.D. family will lose someone they love. Beghe admitted that he, too, would miss the character and the actor behind her, saying:

“Of course, losing Tracy as an actor, it’s a huge loss just as a human being. She’s a friend. It’s a huge loss. But as a friend, that’s something that’ll never change. She is my friend, just like everybody who’s left is still very, very close to my heart. And I think the door’s open for Upton. Hopefully, she’ll be back. I know that she’ll always be welcome in our team, Tracy and Upton.”

'Chicago P.D.'s Season 11 Finale Will Be Epic

In the same conversation, Beghe teased an epic season finale that fans will not want to miss out on.

“We have a lot of surprises coming in the last episode. I think that’ll be incredible—I mean, I’m not a bulls**tter. I don’t try to hype things to get people to watch. I’ve never been that guy. But I have to say that I think there’s going to be some things in the finale of this season that are going to knock people’s socks off. And I can tell you that I’m personally excited about it.”

Chicago P.D. returns this Wednesday at 10 PM on NBC. Stream past episodes on Peacock.

