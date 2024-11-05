Season 12 of the police procedural drama, Chicago P.D. took a week's break as the show didn't air a new episodes this past week. Come Wednesday, November 6, the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department will return with more crime fighting and a shake up in the unit's leadership structure. As audiences welcome back the team, an officer will be getting a promotion to detective. Since Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton departed the show at the end of Season 11, there has been a leadership vacuum as to who deputizes for Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). That, however, is about to change this week.

When this week's episode, Pawns, airs on Wednesday, audiences will see Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) being put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career. It's a well deserved promotion for her character and that is not lost on Squerciati. “I think that it’s been a long time coming,” the actress says to TV Insider. “I think she’s really excited. I think she’s really nervous. When you want something so bad, do you kill it? I don’t know. I think she deserves it and hope she gets it.” A career advancement means she'd love to have as much support as possible from those closest to her. Step forward fiancé Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). “I know that Adam is generous as a partner and filling in at home more while she studies,” notes Squerciati.

There is a difference between being a subordinate and being at the head of the column calling the shots. The stresses of leadership are not always apparent until one steps into that role, as Burgess is about to find out. Squerciati adds:

“Burgess is sort of put to the test with the politics and the dirt that she doesn’t realize how much Voight shields her from in the force that has sort of tainted or made other people grow to be stronger. It could go both ways. and I don’t know that Burgess exactly knows how to deal with it quite yet.”

Burgess Is Well Suited For This Promotion

Burgess's accent to the role of detective is actually well-timed storywise. Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has seen the addition of patrol officer, Kiana Cook, played by Toya Turner as the latest member of Intelligence. While Burgess, Ruzek, and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) have been officers for all 12 seasons of the show. Hawkins and Flueger have revealed that both their characters weren't interested in a promotion at this point in time. "It’s just more eyes on you. I think he’s happy to be where he is. It may be better pay, but more responsibility, too. When you’re a detective, you don’t chase people down. You don’t get into gunplay, you run the scene. That’s your responsibility. I think he’s fine where he is," Flueger said regarding Ruzek taking on the role.

Pawns airs on NBC on Wednesday, November 6. Stream past episodes of Chicago PD on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK