For all intents and purposes, relationship dynamics between individuals tend to change when the power dynamics change. This is set to be Kim Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) experience as she earns a promotion to detective in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6, titled Pawns. The episode saw Burgess pass the detective test process after she and Detective Suarez (Elizabeth Rodriguez) were paired together for a case. A case that was ultimately resolved by Burgess covering for the detective's own mistakes. Squerciati has discussed why she believes her character deserves the promotion.

Burgess wasn't the only candidate to fill the role vacated by the departure of Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton last season. Inclusive of Burgess, Intelligence could have opted for other officers, including close friend Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), but chose to go with the former's candidacy. Speaking with TV Line, Squerciati explains what makes her the right choice for the job, saying, "I think the fact that she hasn’t lost her heart [despite] all the crazy things she’s been through, and she’s still able to empathize. Even with the woman in this episode who is lying to her and subverting justice, she still sees a mom, sees a woman who loves her husband and is able to still do that, and I think that’s got to be hard after so many years on the job."

Atwater, Burgess, and her fiancé, Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), have all served as officers of Intelligence for all 12 seasons of the police procedural so far. Hawkins and Flueger revealed that both their characters weren't interested in a promotion at this time. It doesn't negate the fact that Burgess' promotion might impact her relationship with Ruzek, or will it? Squerciati has an answer to that:

"No, Paddy [John Flueger] was, like, joking. He’s like, 'I kind of like how you boss me around.' No, not at all. Or sometimes, I’ll even check in with them. I’ll be like, 'Is that OK? Did that feel right, respectful, but also in control?' I’ll check in with Paddy and LaRoyce [Hawkins]. So it’s a balance, but I think she loves it, but is also respectful."

Promotion or Not — We Have a Wedding to Plan

It is pretty ideal that Burgess' promotion is not something that presents any significant challenges to the state of the Burzek romance. It becomes especially paramount when we remember that we have a wedding to look forward to as well. Speaking only recently, series showrunner Gwen Sigan teased that the pair would soon begin stepping up plans for the big day, saying, "I know I consider them married, too, because I keep referring to Burgess as his wife and him as her husband, because they’re living the life of a married couple. We’ve been talking about it. There’s a couple scenes you’ll see in upcoming episodes where we do get a little bit of what they’re planning, what they’re thinking about, the different versions."

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

