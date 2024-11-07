Chicago P.D. Season 12 seems to be Kim Burgess' season. She has not had more trauma dumped on her; she's made detective and is going to get married to Adam Ruzek. Getting married to Ruzek has been a long time coming after several failed attempts, but this time, it's real. The wedding will be a careful affair as each detail is planned perfectly and in an interview with TV Insider, series star Marina Squerciati talked about the upcoming wedding and how everything is progressing. She revealed that conversations between the Burzek family were happening regarding where the wedding would occur.

"We’re filming an episode now where Mac says that she really wants it in Belize, and I’m like, I’d love it in Belize," the actor began, teasing a relatively big wedding in terms of scale and celebration. "Is that actually, do we have the budget? Is it possible? I think Gwen Sigan has to work on figuring out what she wants tonally for it because—the way Halstead and Upton got married is really tonally appropriate in our show, and I think we deserve more for that, for Burzek," Squerciati added, previewing some problems that might prevent an overseas wedding for production reasons and the characters' lifestyle. "So I don’t know how they’re going to do it, but I’m looking forward to it, and I just really want to wear a white dress," she concluded, sharing her hopes regarding the wedding.

Burgess and Ruzek Get a Special Wedding in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Kim comforts Adam, with her hands on his face, outside in Chicago PD

Showrunner Gwen Sigan previously teased to Parade that there are scenes in Season 12 episodes where "we do get a little bit of what they’re planning, what they’re thinking about, the different versions." Sigan had also teased a big wedding. "I don’t think it’s a city hall wedding. I think they are more sentimental than that in my mind, so that they’re going to want, at least for Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams), too, to have a day and something special," she said. The couple will also not have to look far for an officiant since Atwater is ready and willing.

In the next episode of Chicago P.D. "Contrition," Torres' big mistake in Season 11 is revisited, as the official logline teases. "Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment," it reads. It's unclear when the wedding will happen, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Watch all-new episodes of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays on NBC, and don't forget to catch up on Peacock in the U.S.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

WATCH ON PEACOCK