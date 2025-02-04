The Great Burzek Wedding on Chicago P.D.! As far as television shows go, and how much fans have craved a union, this is right up there. Love is commitment, and it can get pretty tough as well. The couple, Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), have most certainly enjoyed and navigated their fair share of good times and choppy waters. The pair, fondly referred to as Burzek, have seen previous attempts at tying the knot fall flat. Thankfully, this romance story will have a happy ending.

Burgess and Ruzek are going to get married. That much is official. The question remained, however, of when the ceremony would take place. Chicago P.D., now in its twelfth season, will, it has been confirmed, bring audiences that highly anticipated moment. Series showrunner Gwen Sigan, speaking in an interview with HELLO!, revealed to the magazine that with the couple engaged yet again, we will get to see them married as well. "I keep saying, 'They're getting married!'," she said, adding: "Yes, I do think by the end of the season we will get to see some happiness and see them take that step."

However, Sigan does reveal that the road that leads to the altar for the couple will take a while as they reel from the effects of the recent One Chicago crossover. During the three-hour-long event that also pulled in the resources of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Burzek was one of three couples responding to the disaster to be severely affected. Fire’s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney), and P.D.'s Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and her husband, Mouch (Christian Stolte), were the others. The event is set to change the dynamics of Stella and Kelly's relationship, and Sigan reveals that it'll have an impact on the road to the Burzek wedding, saying:

"To see the juxtaposition of their joy and progression and the harsher realities of life, it does eventually have to be dealt with and that piece of it will definitely be continuing for us."

The Burzek Wedding Might Have a Familiar Priest Officiating

When the wedding bells finally ring at the end of the season, the occasion is sure to see some familiar faces in attendance. Depending on how things develop, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the head of Intelligence, could arrive with ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) on his arm. The Burzek romance has evolved in the full glare of Kevin Atwater's (LaRoyce Hawkins) watchful eye. Atwater could also attend the ceremony with new love interest, Val Soto (Natalee Linez). However, if the officer has his way, dancing and toasting his friends on their big day won't be all he'll be doing. Atwater would like to officiate the Great Burzek Wedding:

“This might be my next conversation with [showrunner] Gwen Sigan. I can marry my friends and family. It’s my second wedding so far as [an officiant]. I imagine Atwater, as the honorary third wheel of this relationship [between Burgess and Ruzek] for so long, would be blessed with that opportunity. It would be an honor for me to be more than a Best Man, but for me to marry [them].”

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays for new episodes of Chicago P.D. Stream past episodes on Peacock to catch up before new episodes air.