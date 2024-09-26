The cops are returning to the streets of the Windy City in Season 12 of Chicago P.D. The hard-hitting, tough-loving uniformed cops and Intelligence Unit face off against the city’s most dangerous crimes - from high-profile murders to organized crimes. Marking a major shift with the departure of Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) fans are left wondering over the fate of the P.D. as they adapt to her absence. Facing unexpected challenges in both their professional and personal lives and the addition of new members on the field, things are about to shake up for the better (or worse) in the field.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. officially premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9 c on NBC. In the meantime, check out who’s returning to the Chicago Police Department in the case and character guide below.

Jason Beghe

Sergeant Hank Voight

Image via NBC

Jason Beghe stars as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight, a Sergeant in the Chicago Police Department who is currently in command of the 21st District Intelligence Unit. Inspired by his cop father, Hank takes pride in being the protector of Chicago - even if that means not playing by the rules. His methods are as brutal as they are effective, earning him both fear and reluctant respect. If bending the rules gets results, Hank’s all in. Underneath that no-nonsense exterior, Hank’s got a soft spot. He’s tried to save more than a few, through heartbreak has followed when things went tragically wrong.

Beghe is best known for starring in Monkey Shines and playing a police officer in Thelma & Louise.

Patrick John Flueger

Officer Adam Ruzek

Image via NBC

Patrick John Flueger stars as Officer Adam Ruzek, a member of the CPD Intelligence Unit. Coming from a law enforcement family, Adam grew up admiring his father, who served alongside Hank. This family legacy influenced Adam’s decision to join the force. Recruited straight out of the police academy for undercover work, Adam has remained in Intelligence since. However, his eagerness to prove himself has sometimes led to impulsive decisions, causing friction with his colleagues. When it comes to his personal life, Adam has struggled to balance relationships with his demanding career.

Flueger is best known for playing Shawn Farrell in the television series The 4400, and for appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Criminal Minds.

Marina Squerciati

Officer Kim Burgess

Image via NBC

Marina Squerciati stars as Officer Kimberly “Kim” Burgess, a police officer in the CPD Intelligence Unit. Known for her strong moral compass, Kim is the kind of cop who sees the person behind the crime. Whether paying for a desperate mother’s shoplifted bread or uncovering a kidnapped child in a hoarder’s basement, her compassion has become Kim’s shining light. Kim holds her colleagues in high regard, especially Sgt. Platt, despite their tense relationship. As a patrol officer, she excelled, proving herself a valuable addition to Intelligence. Her bond with partner Kevin Atwater is solid, both as friends and colleagues, sometimes sharing laughs despite Platt’s harshness.

Squerciati made her television debut with her role in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, followed by guest roles on The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and in an 8-episode arc on Season 5 of Gossip Girl.

LaRoyce Hawkins

Officer Kevin Atwater

Image via NBC

LaRoyce Hawkins stars as Officer Kevin Atwater, a police officer for the Chicago Police Department. Kevin, who was previously a patrol officer with Kim Burgess, eventually worked his way up to the Intelligence Unit. Like most officers on the team, Kevin doesn’t have the best relationship with his family. His father Lew was imprisoned on charges of robbery, and not long after, his mother passed away. Despite his resentment for his father, Kevin doesn’t hesitate to help out his siblings whenever they’re in trouble. Traumatized by his family’s wrongdoings, Kevin tries his best to stay on the right path, even going safe by becoming a cop so that he can be a contributing member of society.

A stand-up comedian on the side, Hawkins also plays a regular role on the sister show Chicago Fire.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Officer Dante Torres

Image via NBC

Benjamin Levy Aguilar stars as Officer Dante Torres, a member of the CPD Intelligence Unit. Originally a loan transfer from the Bureau of Patrol, Dante worked temporarily under the directions of Detective Jay Halstead. It didn’t take long until Dante made the full-time switch to Intelligence. Diligent and does well in his job, Dante has a rebellious streak that’s hard to ignore, attributed to his youth in juvie. Growing up with a rough childhood, Dante was raised by his mother Catalina in a community neighborhood. Living under the same roof as his abusive stepfather, Dante would helplessly witness him beat Catalina up. Dante’s patience eventually wore thin, and when the police wouldn’t answer his calls, Dante took things into his own hands and put his stepfather into a coma.

Originally from Guatemala, Aguilar originally paved a career in youth soccer, eventually making the move to Italy to play with the AC Milan soccer youth team. By the time he turned 18, Aguilar decided to pack his bags and pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

Amy Morton

Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

Image via NBC

Amy Morton stars as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt, the Desk Sergeant at 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. Before earning her desk job, Trudy was a uniformed patrol officer and also served as Antonio Dawson’s training officer. At one point, Trudy dreamt of taking on a detective role, even going so far as to take the test twice. However, due to an unwanted injury to her lower back side, Trudy is left with no choice but to take on a less physical job at the desk. The former superior of Kim Burgess and Kevin Atwater, Trudy is infamous for showing tough love to her colleagues. She’s not shy about making her feelings apparent when things don’t go according to her plan. Surrounded by an air of self-righteousness, she believes that her methods are the most appropriate, and can’t help but snide at others who choose to do things differently. Although she tries her best not to get mixed up with personal matters, she’s always tied into someone else’s drama.

With her roots in theater, Morton is best known for her Tony-winning performances in “August: Osage County” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” On the silver screen, Morton has appeared in movies like Bluebird, Rookie of the Year, and Up in the Air.

Toya Turner

Officer Kiana Cook

Image via Netflix

Toya Turner stars as Officer Kiana Cook, the first Black female Intelligence officer who’s about to make her presence known in the show. Previously part of the patrol team, she’s not intimidated by her new workload at hand. With years of experience in the force, Kiana knows what she’s doing, and she’s about to show her colleagues what she’s capable of. Determined and driven by the adrenaline of each case, she’s not afraid to plunge into the deep end and get her hands dirty. When she’s not using her fists or yielding her gun, she can be found speaking her mind to the department, blissfully ignorant of whatever anyone thinks about her headstrongness.

Turner is best known for playing in Fallen Souls, Incredibles 2, and III Slices of Life.

Sara Bues

ASA Nina Chapman

Image via NBC

Sara Bues stars as ASA Nina Chapman, the Head of Complex Prosecutions and an Assistant State Attorney for the state of Illinois. A highly ambitious assistant state attorney, Nina has a strong professional relationship with Voight, even going so far as to confide in him in one of her cases. Although she’s normally strict about her work, Nina almost compromises her reputation when she sleeps with her informant, who unexpectedly gets murdered. Thanks to Voight’s help, not only is the case solved, but Nina’s secret is protected.

Previously, Bues appeared in hit shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and FBI.

Shawn Hatosy

Deputy Chief Charlie Reid

Image via TNT

Shawn Hatosy stars as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, a new member of the Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D. Sharing the same vision as Voight, Charlie looks up to Voight and identifies with his work philosophy. Season 12 is bound to explore this new dynamic, highlighting their evolution from co-workers to possibly mentors and mentees - or maybe otherwise. Hatosy’s previous experiences include directing and working on four episodes of Animal Kingdom.

You can stream Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12

Watch on Peacock