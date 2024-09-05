Pope might not have been the Cody family boss, but Shawn Hatosy will play a boss in the upcoming 12th season of Chicago P.D. TV Insider reports that Hatosy has joined the cast in a recurring role as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid. He is set to appear in the season premiere episode, set for September 25 at 10 pm. Details about the character are not out yet, but he will interact heavily with Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). The character, described as "exciting" by showrunner Gwen Sigan, leads to a "a new dynamic for the unit." Sigan previewed the Voight-Reid dynamic, saying,

“I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on.”

Reid is the second new character set to appear in Season 12, following Kiyana Cook, played by Toya Turner, who Sigan said "will invigorate the show." Cook is a patrol officer "who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn't blink in the face of chaos." Of course, Tracy Spiridakos will not be in the upcoming season following her exit in Season 11, and Bojana Novakovic might appear in the forthcoming season. Per a new teaser, the show continues to tackle more cases as Voight tries to get past Noah and the serial killer tragedy that nearly claimed his own life. As Sigan said, these new characters will undoubtedly shake up the unit and provide new stories to tell.

Where You May Have Seen Shawn Hatosy Before.

Hatosy's acting career spans decades, with numerous movie and television appearances behind him. From Six Feet Under to Dexter and Law & Order, Hatosy has played different characters throughout his career. His biggest and most memorable role was on TNT's crime drama series Animal Kingdom. He played Andrew "Pope" Cody for six seasons from 2016 to 2022 alongside Ellen Barkin, Ben Robson, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, and Jake Weary. He will reunite with Animal Kingdom's executive producer John Wells in Wells' upcoming lifeguard drama series, Rescue: HI-Surf. He plays Clayton Emerson, Kainalu Emerson's (Alex Aiono) father.

Rescue: HI-Surf premieres on September 22 on Fox. Chicago P.D. and the rest of One Chicago resume on September 25 on NBC. Catch up with Chicago P.D. on Peacock, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming season.

Chicago P.D. Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12

