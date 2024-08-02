The Big Picture Toya Turner joins Chicago P.D. Season 12 as Kiana Cook, a patrol officer bringing back missing elements to the show.

Turner's character promises thrilling action and seamless integration into the dynamic of the series, creating exciting new storylines.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan teases new character dynamics, with Cook invigorating the show in a way that will captivate viewers.

Chicago P.D. Season 12's new blood is here, with Toya Turner joining the cast, TV Line reports. The Warrior Nun alumnus debuts in the upcoming season, fulfilling a side of the show that has been missing for a long time now. Turner will play Kiana Cook, "a patrol police officer who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn't blink in the face of chaos. When Chicago P.D. first premiered, it featured various officers with varying expertise. As the cast members departed over the years, some aspects have been missing, and Cook will play a part previously held by Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in the early seasons.

From early exits like Sophia Bush's Erin Lindsay to the latest, like Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton, the series has evolved a lot. Even when new faces like Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and Jo Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) showed up, they didn't quite fill in the gaps left. Cook promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride-along in the streets of Chicago as she responds to and stops crimes, all without blinking an eye. Turner has been cast as a series regular, promising a longer arc in the show that might be intertwined with other characters in a major way.

Where You May Have Seen Toya Turner Before

Image via Netflix

Turner is best known for playing Sister Mary in Netflix's Warrior Nun. She played the character in Season 1 of the show, which has since gained a cult following even after cancelation in Season 2. Turner is no stranger to NBC or the Dick Wolf world. She had a recurring arc in New Amsterdam as Gabrielle for seven episodes. Chicago P.D. completes her work on the One Chicago triad. She has appeared in Chicago Fire Season 2, Episode 12 as Peaches and in Chicago Med Season 2, Episode 1 as Jayna Miles. Other TV roles include in shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Mick, Easy, and Empire.

Speaking about the new characters who will appear in Season 12, showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider, "It's going to be very fun to come up with some ideas and a new character and what a new character could add and how it would shift up the dynamics of the unit and new stories to tell." The upside to having new characters, especially one as exciting as Cook, is that "it will invigorate the show a lot to have somebody new come on," Sigan said.

Chicago P.D. closes One Chicago Wednesdays at 10 pm when all shows return on September 25. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC

