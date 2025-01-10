ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) dropped a bomb on Voight (Jason Beghe) and then disappeared without a trace. Viewers have not seen her since she declared her feelings for Voight, but Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Fanatic that this arc will be revisited in the current season. “Yes, she’s coming back,” Sigan said. “She’s back in Episode 15,” added the showrunner, revealing when viewers can expect to see her. When she returns, the show will touch on her feelings for Voight, something Sigan spoke about, saying,

“We will pick that story right back up, see what the time apart has done, and get back into their relationship.”

Chapman Could Be Good for Voight in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 12.

Voight is unaware of what to do with Chapman’s feelings for him. Experience has taught him that everyone he becomes close with will always leave, and once bitten, twice shy. But that doesn’t stop Chapman from developing feelings for him and everything that comes with that. She has bent the rules multiple times for Voight and is willing to take an extra step, especially with a current problem in Voight’s life. After Torres’ (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) transgressions with Gloria (Yara Martinez), Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) has enough dirt to bury the unit once and for all.

“He could basically disband the entire unit and potentially put Torres in jail. You’ll see it moving forward that Voight isn’t very comfortable with that relationship and being under somebody’s thumb. As time goes on, we get to learn more about Reid and what those motivations are,” Sigan said, previewing the danger Reid poses to the unit. The showrunner revealed that upon returning, Chapman will be involved in the Reid-Voight dynamic by supporting Voight, saying:

“She plays an integral role in the second half of the season and a lot with Reid as well. She, Voight, and Reid sort of become this interesting triangle.

Whether Voight reciprocates Chapman’s feelings remains to be seen, but Voight could use all the help he can get because Reid means business, and he’s a formidable foe. Wednesday, January 15, the episode focuses on Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and a troubling case about a mysterious child. Meanwhile, Ruzek’s dad, Disco Bob (Jack Coleman), visits and causes some friction between Ruzek and Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to catch new episodes of Chicago P.D. You can also catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda

