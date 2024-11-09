Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is not someone to dwell in romantic entanglements, which is why ASA Nina Chapman's (Sara Bues) admission caught him off-guard. Since dropping that bombshell, she hasn't been seen much as she works another case out of state, but showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line, "She will be back" in later episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12. And when she returns, Voight will be forced to confront the nature of his feelings for her. But before that, he will be glad she's back because he's missed how they interact as peers. Sigan previewed this reaction from Voight, saying,

“By the time she’s back, [Voight] is going to be very happy to see her, at least as far as needing that camaraderie that they have and that friendship and that peer. He’ll be sort of longing to have that sounding board back.”

Are Voight and Chapman About to Become the New 'Chicago P.D.' Couple?

Sigan also addressed Voight's headspace concerning his feelings for Chapman. The showrunner teased an introspection on Voight's part as he wrestles with the potential of maybe having feelings for her. "I think he has no idea how he feels about her. It was a shock to him, and I think it’s churning in his mind for quite some time," Sigan teased. She dove deeper into this arc, saying,

"These next few episodes, it’s in the background of his mind. It’s something that I think he is avoiding and then thinking about it and not knowing what to do with, but the reality is in his subconscious and it’s setting the scene for this idea of, is there more? Is his life already made up or does he have more opportunities [like] Olinsky referred to at the end of last season that there is more. So for him, it’s percolating in his head."

This aligns with what Beghe teased earlier (via TV Insider) about Voight and Chapman. "It’s him kind of thinking it over and trying to figure out how he feels. And he’s not an introspective guy. He’s not a guy that would be comfortable just thinking about somebody else. And so he’s going to avoid it a little bit and his feelings will probably take him by surprise either way that they go," the actor said.

Based on Sigan and Beghe's comments, Voight has some soul-searching to do before deciding. Will Voight reciprocate her feelings, or will he keep up the wall that has proven hard to tear down? Tune in to Chicago P.D. Season 12 to find out.

All new episodes air on NBC on Wednesdays. Before next week's episode, catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC

