Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) is still finding her way through the Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D., but as she does so, she has an undercover mission to handle. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7 will see the former tactical officer take on her first undercover assignment, which will also see her toe the line between when she can be a cop and when she shouldn't be. Although Cook has no experience in that aspect, she's thrilled about it and about to have the time of her life.

Still, while viewers will see Cook take on this tense assignment in Chicago P.D., the season will also explore more of her background, which Turner shared with TVLine, saying:

"They’re gonna delve into [her background]. It’s really nice that [showrunner] Gwen [Sigan] is trusting me with so much so early on. So trust me, they’re going to dig into her background, and they’re going to get into her upbringing. They’re going to get into family dynamics, and it’s going to be nice."

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premiered on September 25, 2024, after being renewed earlier in March. The upcoming Episode 7, “Contrition,” will arrive on November 13 and is teased as “Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment.” In addition to Turner, the crime drama series stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Brian Geraghty, Lisseth Chavez and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

How Does Cook Feel About Her New Undercover Assignment?

Lori Allen/NBC

Going undercover for the first time may feel daunting to other officers, but not Chicago P.D.'s Cook. The character is very excited about the new experience and still feels supported by her team. Shedding more light on how Cook feels about the assignment, Turner previously said:

“I do think there are some things that she’s doing that are new and very, very hands-on and very personal, but she’s not afraid to jump in. She also feels very, very supported and uplifted in the unit to be able to do those things and to be able to trust herself again, especially after coming from the situation with Montgomery. So yeah, I think she’s rebuilding her confidence, which is really nice.”

Chicago P.D. Season 12 airs every Wednesday on NBC.