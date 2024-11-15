Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) is the latest addition to Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit. Despite her fairly green experience within the unit, Cook found herself going undercover in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7, as the unit sought to crack a drug operation headed by Gloria (Yara Martinez). While the undercover operation was well planned, everything that could go wrong did. Gloria, who was Torres’ (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) love interest, put the pieces together and Cook found out about Torres and Gloria's prior history. Turner, who plays Cook, has discussed how the officer felt regarding the mission.

Gloria and Torres' relationship was a hidden one from everyone in the Unit, with the exception of Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). Speaking in a conversation with TV Insider, Turner reveals that officer Cook felt betrayed by Torres when Gloria puts the pieces together, saying,

"I think she feels betrayed by Torres. I think she is scared. She doesn’t want it to end here, if you will. I don’t think she wants to have it be something that comes back on her where she has to leave the unit either, especially when she just got to this place and she feels like she has found a home. I don’t think she wants to leave or be kicked out or be looked down upon and like, oh, this was what you did, so you need to go. So there’s fear—and fear about her life, fear about her job, betrayal with someone she thought she was close to, all that."

Joining Intelligence Will Bring New Experiences for Officer Cook

Since Cook joined Intelligence, it's been clear that the officer has developed a close working relationship with Torres. Theirs has been a relationship with undeniable chemistry, and some have muted the suggestion of a potential romantic adventure in store for the pair. Those romantic rumors were discussed by Turner recently, saying, “It’s so interesting, because of course, I read some of the stuff [online]. So I’ve been hearing that, and I don’t know if there’s something romantic there. I just think we have this connection. I just think we get each other. It might be more of a kinship than something romantic.”

Cook's arrival at Intelligence coincides with Burgess' ascent to detective and becoming Sergeant Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) deputy. This means Cook replaces Burgess in the officer cadre and this means new experiences are in store for Cook as Chicago P.D. continues to move forward. “I do think there are some things that she’s doing that are new and very, very hands-on and very personal, but she’s not afraid to jump in. She also feels very, very supported and uplifted in the unit to be able to do those things and to be able to trust herself again, especially after coming from the situation with Montgomery," Turner previously said.

Tune in to "Penance" on NBC next week, Wednesday, November 20, at 10 p.m. ET. Stream past episodes on Peacock.

