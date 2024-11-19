It's alot more difficult to bear when the consequences of one's actions are meted out to innocent bystanders and friends. Nothing typically scares Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), but this week's episode of Chicago P.D. is sure to test the officer's mettle. His secret affair with an informant, Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez), in Chicago P.D. Season 11 is about to blow back in his face, and sadly caught in the crossfire, might be Torres' colleague, Kiana Cook (Toya Turner), who is currently working on a case undercover in Gloria's organization.

By the end of last week's episode, Cook found herself in hot water as her cover was blown while on the job. The danger she finds herself in can be attributed directly to Torres, who hasn't been entirely truthful, and speaking in an interview with TV Line, Aguilar, who plays Torres, explains that his character feels responsible for Cook's present predicament. He says:

"Absolutely. I felt it, as an actor, going through these next few episodes. I could feel the guilt, I could feel the fear, I could feel it all, and it was not comfortable, and I think that’s exactly how he’s feeling. He’s just feeling tremendously guilty and responsible, and it’s one of those things [where] you do something that’s maybe not right, and you hope to God that it doesn’t get worse, but it gets worse, and that’s where he’s at. He’s in the worst-case scenario, going through it."

Aguilar Has His Say on Torres - Cook Romance

Whatever grievances Cook might hold towards Torres should she emerge from this assignment unscathed will be more than justified. However, it is undeniable that the pair have connected on a deeper level since their first episode together. That understanding and dynamic has brought some to suggest there could be romantic sparks flying between the pair. Aguilar now has his say on those rumors, adding:

"Well, to be honest, I didn’t see it as a romantic thing. I just saw them as such good partners, one of those things that is so hard to come by. It’s just a beautiful, “I got your back.” There’s an instinct, this intuition, this true love beyond romance. It’s a true love of partnership. At least, that’s how I saw it, and I hope they keep exploring that. I think they work so well together."

Will Torres survive professionally from the blowback generated by this Gloria revelation? How will his relationship with Cook change for better or worse going forward? You can begin to find out when "Penance" premieres on NBC on Wednesday, November 20. Catch up on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

