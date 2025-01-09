The Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D. is no stranger to individuals in positions of power trying to stifle the work they do. More often than not, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his closely-knit team of officers usually emerge unscathed. The unit, in recent times, were once more in the eye of the storm with Dante Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) secret and inappropriate affair with Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) in the Season 12 midseason finale. Sniffing around was Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy), while he had recently proclaimed to be a friend of the team. His recent comments have confirmed that those words were only a lie.

So what are Deputy Chief Reid's true motives? Speaking to TV Insider, series showrunner Gwen Sigan revealed that for Reid, he is about control and manipulation using the secrets and information available to him. Sigan explains Reid's plans for Intelligence going forward, saying:

"Yeah, yeah, that’s really what I think — it speaks so much to how his brain works and who he is, that he wants to get to know everybody and be able to use everybody. And we’ll see throughout the season what that looks like and what he ends up doing with that. But that’s such a part of him. I think he likes that Burgess now feels perhaps a little beholden to him, and now he’s also got Voight, so he’s slowly starting to get information on everybody basically so that he can use them like pawns. And so we’ll find out why and what he actually wants to do with that. But that’s definitely a big piece of it is feeling like you have ownership over people."

Voight Won't Like Being Under Anyone's Thumb

The manner in which Sergeant Voight runs his unit skits dangerously on the very edge of what is permitted. In previous seasons, it required the now-departed Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton to keep him in check. It is a role now embodied by recently promoted Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), as both women try to keep the unit on the right path as they pursue justice. However, if anyone digs hard enough, they are sure to find some dirt that is incriminating to both Voight and his unit. With Reid seemingly armed with such information, how might Voight react? Sigan teases, saying:

"We know Voight’s not happy being in anyone’s pocket for sure. And so he will not love this relationship and not knowing what Reid is thinking. And I think Reid is such a sort of guarded person and he is very good at that and he sort of uses it almost as a superpower. And so for Voight, he has to figure out what’s going on and we’ll start to see some of the favors that Reid is asking for and get to realize the position it puts Voight in."

Chicago P.D. is part of the One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf, which also comprises as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Sigan serves as showrunner and the show also stars LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek and Toya Turner as Kiana Cook.

