Adam Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) dad will visit in Chicago P.D. Season 12. His latest visit brings back the dynamics between father and son, where they are more like friends. However, this relationship can be parasitic because of Disco Bob's (Jack Coleman) vices. This will force Ruzek to step up and become a parent to his dad, and given Ruzek's current place in life, he can't do this like in the years prior. "I think Adam really, really likes his dad, even though his dad screws up just like any human being does, maybe drinks a little too much here and there, definitely has a gambling issue, but I think that they’re pals and so in this episode when he has to step into this role, I don’t think it’s completely foreign to him because I think that he’s raised himself on some level," John Flueger told TV Insider of this arc. He teased Adam's feelings about having to step in on his father's life, saying:

"I don’t think it’s a massive step for him to have to take. Bob’s kind of a goofball in his own right, even though he is a good dad. So I think it’s a comfortable place for him to step into to a certain degree. I think the reason that he has to step into that position is desperately uncomfortable."

Disco Bob Causes Problems Between Ruzek and Burgess in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Kim will not have it as easy with Bob's arrival as her fiancé. She gets concerned that he is abusing Adam's goodness because when he drops by, it's to ask something of him. "He does just kind of show up unannounced, and I think we’re both a little surprised, certainly Adam — when he does something like this historically, it’s because he needs money or because there’s some sort of problem that needs to be solved," the actor previewed the couple's reaction to the latest visit.

Bob will cause some conflict between Kim and Adam, and they must learn how to resolve this and move forward. It is imperative that they are on the same page about Bob's place in their lives because, with their impending marriage, it might become a recurring issue. "It’s very much something that everyone is going to go through," said Squerciati. Whether it sinks Burzek remains to be seen.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET to catch new episodes of Chicago P.D. and learn how this arc plays out. You can also stream past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

