Due to the farewell address of U.S. President Joe Biden, Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10, "Zoe," was delayed by NBC. Now, the next episode of the hugely popular police procedural, titled "Zoe", airs this Wednesday, January 22, and according to the episode's promo video, everything goes dark really fast and becomes quite personal to Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). Meanwhile, Adam gets a visit from his dad, and some issues arise from this visit, according to the logline below. NBC released some images from the Adam-centric episode, which preview his troubling case. The images also feature Amy Morton's Trudy Platt, who joins in on the investigation after a startling confession from a child.

"An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl."

Disco Bob Visits and a Case Hits Too Close to Home for Ruzek in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 10.