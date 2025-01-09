Chicago P.D. plans to put Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) through emotional hell in Season 12. The season began with him losing his partner, who had become very close to him, and as the show circles back to him, the next case promises to be equally, if not more, emotionally disturbing. A mysterious young girl makes some shocking revelations in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10, "Zoe," revelations that leave Ruzek flabbergasted by the discoveries. Meanwhile, someone visits #Burzek, causing some problems between them. NBC released a sneak peek of "Zoe," which previews the young girl's case and the sweeping mystery full of death that comes with her. Below is the logline for the January 15 episode.

"An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl."

Who Is Zoe In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 10?

In the video above, Adam meets a young girl named Zoe. No one knows who Zoe is or where she came from, but Adam is hellbent on figuring it out. He learns that Zoe has had a lot of moms "... and siblings. They're all dead now," Zoe says without missing a beat. Ruzek is taken aback by the statement delivered so calmly by the child before him. True to Zoe's word, Adam unearths several human remains of children and women. Yet a larger mystery looms: "Who is this girl?" Adam wonders.

Adam will deal with problems on two fronts. As he investigates the mysterious girl's case, trouble brews at home. The logline teases an unexpected visitor who must be Adam's father, Disco Bob (Jack Coleman). Series star Marina Squerciati previously teased (via The Hollywood Reporter) Disco Bob's visit and said he would drive a wedge between them. She revealed that Ruzek's arc will be covered in two episodes, saying,

"Right now, we’re doing a big Patty two-parter episode and we have “Disco Bob” , his dad, sort of putting a wedge into our relationship. It is kind of something that every couple deals with, with in-laws. It’s really interesting and I don’t think I can say exactly what’s going on, but it’s going to test us. And I like it, because it’s very much something that everyone is going to go through."

Details about what brings Disco Bob to town and his reservations about the couple are yet to be revealed. Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 15, to discover what happens. You can also catch up with past episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

