This new season, all One Chicago shows are firing on all cylinders, and we're here for it. After an emotionally intense crossover event, each of the three shows has resumed normal service with no shortage of entertainment value. We're just fresh off what was an explosive Dante-centric episode in Chicago P.D.'s Season 12, Episode 12, "The Good Shepherd." The episode covered an intriguing story that showcased one of the best performances we've ever seen from Dante's Benjamin Levy Aguilar. It did leave us wanting more, but while there will be no new episodes until two weeks from today, the wait will be worth it, because we'll finally get a story with Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) front and center. A synopsis and a teaser for Season 12, Episode 13, "Street Jesus" has been released, and it reads:

"A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground."

"Secrets Have Consequences," a logline from the trailer says, and it's a notion we're all too familiar with within the world of Chicago P.D. Only recently did we see how quickly things can escalate when an officer keeps a secret from the unit with Torres' history with Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) engendering the life of Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner). The aftershocks of Dante's secret are yet to fully settle and while one would think that everyone involved learned a hard lesson from this, it appears Atwater is about to make the same mistake as Dante by keeping away a secret of his own from his team.

"What's going on Kev? You can talk to me," Adam Ruzek says to Atwater in the teaser below. The next scene sees Atwater looking down on a dead body and his reaction seems to suggest that he thinks the deceased deserved to be shot. Intelligence is on the case, but Voight struggles to connect the dots and frustratingly tells Atwater: "This mystery shooter didn't just vanish into thin air." Atwater seems adamant about keeping this secret, but when things escalate, Ruzek confronts him again, threatening this time to go to Voight with what he knows if he doesn't come clean.

Atwater's Arc This Season Will See Him Romance a Familiar Face

Chicago P.D. fans have been somewhat starved of stories centering around Atwater, but that's looking to change from the next episode with the teaser promising an intense showing. Interestingly, there are even more Atwater-centric episodes to anticipate, as the showrunner Gwen Sigan recently teased that Season 12 will explore his romantic side. The season will see the return of Val, the psychologist with whom he shared a meet-cute in Episode 3, as the two will look to begin a relationship together. “We get to see that relationship and what that looks like and how it morphs,” Sigan teased. Got a nick for them yet? How does Valwater sound?

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 13, "Street Jesus" airs on February 19, 2025, on NBC. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.