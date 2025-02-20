Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10, "Zoe," introduced Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) to a young girl whose father is a serial killer. The case reminded him of his daughter Makyla, given how close Zoe (Annabelle Toomy) and Mak were in age, and even when everything wasn't panning out, he wanted to keep working it. The episode left the case open to be revisited in a later episode. John Flueger said the second part "will keep breaking your heart," and a sneak peek of Episode 14, "Marie," follows through on this promise. Ruzek's father, Disco Bob (Jack Coleman), also visited in the same episode, and it was revealed that he had Alzheimer's. According to the logline below, Ruzek deals with emotional arcs in his personal and professional lives as his father's Alzheimer's worsens. NBC released a preview of the February 26 episode, previewing the next part of Zoe's story.

"Ruzek grapples with his father’s worsening condition while Intelligence searches for an elusive serial killer."

Zoe's Story in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 14 Will Break Hearts

The video above reveals that the serial killer, who claims to be Zoe's dad, is back, and he has kidnapped her. "She's eight years old, she's smart, and she's fighting," Kim (Marina Squerciati) tries to console her fiancé when everything goes south. Her words are not fake consolation, because even after Zoe is taken, she leaves the unit with clues about where she's been, making finding her easier. "I'm Zoe. Help!" her notes read. "Where is she?" Ruzek asks as he leads the hunt for the killer, hoping to find Zoe and give her life back to her.

Meanwhile, Ruzek is dealing with his father's declining mental health. John Flueger teased Ruzek's emotional duality as he works "to find that child’s name and give it back to them, gift it back to them," while "he’s watching his dad lose his name, lose his mind." He talked to TV Insider about that, saying:

"And so the juxtaposition of those things, even though there are positive results that might come here and there, I think that there’s that haunt, there’s that weight of trying to do something positive while at the same time watching, ironically, something negative happened in the exact same space."

Will they be able to find Zoe on time? Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, February 26, at 10 p.m. ET to watch "Marie" and see how everything plays out. You can stream past episodes on Peacock in the US.