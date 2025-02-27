Buckle up for an electrifying showdown, because the tension between Chicago P.D.’s Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) is reaching a boiling point. After last night's thrilling episode, you'd think the show couldn't possibly top itself, but that's exactly why we love this show, because just when you think it's peaked, it raises the stakes even higher in very unpredictable ways. The next episode will re-center on the season-long rivalry between Voight and Chief Reid, setting the stage for an intense confrontation. Their conflict, which has been brewing since the start of the season, is about to come to a head. The synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 15, “Greater Good,” teases their latest bone of contention, while an accompanying teaser clip promises a clash that will send tempers flaring:

"Voight questions Deputy Chief Reid's motives in enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative across a neighborhood where numerous gangs are fighting for territory."

He may not be the most morally upright man in the unit, but you can always bet on Voight to respect the oath of his job. So when he suspects that Chief Reid has ulterior motives in his approach to tackling gang violence, it's unsurprising that he doesn’t hesitate to confront him. Reid initially fronted himself as an ally of the Intelligence Unit, but Voight quickly saw through his facade and refused to stay under his thumb. The clip sees him approaching Voight again with his false sense of camaraderie, telling him, "I need someone I can trust, a friend." But Voight isn’t buying it.

While Voight seems resolute in his resistance, he appears rather vulnerable when he confides in ASA Chapman (Sara Bues). "What? Does he have dirt on you?" ASA asks, to which Voight responds with a "yes." The clip ends with Voight smirking as he seemingly calls Reid’s bluff, delivering a pointed question: "Who else do you own?" Reid, visibly irritated, is likely to hit back with full force.

Voight vs. Reid: Only One Can Come Out on Top

“Greater Good” could see the beginning of the end for Reid and his sinister plans against Intelligence could be the end of him. Voight has vanquished every enemy that has threatened the tranquility of his unit and looks to achieve the same with the latest one. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Beghe teased that their conflict will last into the finale where one will be left standing. He said:

"We’re kind of getting to the crescendo as we’re ending the season and it’s going to go somewhere. I can feel it heading somewhere. I said to Shawn, ‘At some point, we’re going to be grabbing each other’s shirts at least.’ And he said, yeah. You can see it happening, you can feel it. That’s obviously metaphorical. But somebody is going down.”

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 15, “Greater Good” airs next Wednesday on NBC.