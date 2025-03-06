Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) learned just what he's up against in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 15, "Greater Good." A Violence Reduction Initiative revealed Chief Reid's (Shawn Hatosy) true colors as he cut corners and broke the law to achieve his goals. His modus operandi rubbed Voight the wrong way, and a war was brewing by episode's end. Hatosy told TV Insider everything is about to get worse in coming episodes, saying Voight and Reid's "friendship" is "heading in a very disastrous direction." He previewed some upcoming actions from his character that push Voight over the edge.

It all begins with another favor from a "friend." "Going forward, there’s another instance where something where Reid needs Voight to do something. He asks him to, 'Let’s use this friendship again to do something that I need.' And it doesn’t really go the way Reid needs to go at the speed that Reid needs to go, and it’s sort of in protecting this Otero in Lawndale, which Voight hates," Hatosy said. Everything escalates when Reid goes behind Voight's back and pressures Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) into doing something for him. That's a major line to cross, and Reid pulls rank when confronted. The actor previewed this arc, saying:

"So because Voight isn’t operating the way that Reid needs to, he goes around him, and he goes to Torres, and that is a line that Reid is willing to cross. It sets up a very nice scene between Hank and Reid where Hank is like, 'Don’t go around my back and talk to my team.' And Reid is like, 'Yo, this is my team. I’m your boss. You guys work for me.'"

Voight Meets His Match In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Image via NBC

Hatosy said he "loves" the upcoming storyline between Voight and Reid. "I just think it’s just such a fantastic thing for Voight to have to deal with because he’s, you know what I mean? I think the fans will hate Reid for that, which I’m all for. So it’s heading in a very disastrous direction for this friendship," he said. Reid has Voight in the position the latter has had many people in his career. Reid has power over him and "he also has dirt," said Hatosy. "He has this dirt that he can sort of end them all at any moment, which is fantastic, I think. So how will they stop this tyrant? I don’t know. We’ll find out," he added.

Will they be able to stop Reid or remain under his thumb forever? Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. and find out how this war ends. Stream past episodes on Peacock in the US.