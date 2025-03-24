Congratulations fellow One Chicago fans, we've successfully made it to the end of another hiatus. After another two-week break that felt like forever (every break always does), Chicago Wednesdays resume for good this week, and we can finally go back to following the exploits of our favorite first responders. To tide us over as we anticipate the arrival of Wednesday, NBC has unveiled a slew of brand-new stills to feast our eyes on. For the next chapter in Chicago P.D. Season 12, the spotlight shifts to our newly promoted detective, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). We've barely got to see Kim put some of those detective skills to the test this season, and she's about to prove she was well-deserving of the promotion in Episode 16, "Seen and Unseen." The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Burgess' memory recall is put to the test following a deadly incident at her local diner."

The aforementioned deadly incident was previewed in a previously released teaser trailer, and it's a brutal one, leaving four dead. As a regular at the diner, Kim knows she could have easily been among the victims, making her even more committed to the case. The case appears to be another tricky one for the Intelligence Unit, as the team, having only little information about the killer's whereabouts, will need to rely on Kim's memory to move the case forward. It will be quite a challenge for Kim, as seen in the images of her returning to the diner where she appears to be employing the memory loci technique — revisiting a familiar place to trigger recollections. Fortunately, Kim is a keen observer, a skill Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) highlights in the clip, and he'll be working hand-in-hand with his better half to help her piece together every last detail.

Marina Squerciati Has Begun Prepping For the Burzek Wedding